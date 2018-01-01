TOEGEVOEGD AAN WINKELWAGEN
TOEGEVOEGD AAN VERLANGLIJST
Geef een cadeau dat altijd past.
Maat: Aantal: voor per stuk
Levering cadeaubon is standaard gratis.
Subtotaal
TOON WINKELWAGEN () AFREKENEN
VERLANGLIJST WEERGEVEN
Je hebt geen artikelen in je winkelwagen
FreeShipping.png

GRATIS VERZENDING.

Bij NikePlus krijg je gratis standaardverzending bij iedere bestelling.

Meer info.
30DayFreeReturns.png

GRATIS RETOURZENDINGEN.

Voldoen je aankopen niet aan je verwachtingen? Retourneer ze gratis binnen 30 dagen.

Meer info.

AFHALEN

Selecteer een handige locatie om je bestelling af te halen.

Meer info.

STUDENTEN KRIJGEN NU 10% KORTING.

Meer info.
PWH-AM_hover-AM1-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 1 Het icoon waarmee alles begon.
Met dit revolutionaire design werd
zichtbare Air een onderdeel van
de geschiedenis van schoenen. < ALLE AIR MAX

Personaliseer met NikeiD
Geslacht

Air Max 1 schoenen (4)

Sport the sneaker that jump-started the Air Max revolution with a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield as the first-ever shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole, the Nike Air Max 1 made its first waves back in 1987, becoming highly influential to the success and proliferation of the Air Max family.

Sorteren op:
PERSONALISEER PERSONALISEER MET NIKEiD
5 kleuren

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Herenschoen

160 €
PERSONALISEER PERSONALISEER MET NIKEiD
3 kleuren

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Schoen

160 €
PERSONALISEER PERSONALISEER MET NIKEiD
4 kleuren

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Schoen

160 €
PERSONALISEER PERSONALISEER MET NIKEiD
5 kleuren

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Damesschoen

160 €