ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.
Gender

RUNNING CLOTHING (331)

Shop running clothes at Nike.com. Find a variety of styles, including trousers, t-shirts, capris, singlets, hoodies and more. Order online.

Sort By:


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

50 €
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

30 €
3 Colours

Nike Tailwind

Women's Sleeveless Running Top

35 €
2 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

35 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

35 €
5 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

45 €
6 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

35 €
2 Colours

Nike AeroSwift 2-in-1

Men's Running Shorts

80 €
4 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

25 €
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

95 €
1 Colour

Nike Element (London 2018)

Men's Half-Zip Running Top

55 €


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

70 €
4 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Top

35 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Running T-Shirt

25 €


(6)
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Swift

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

100 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

30 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

45 €
5 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

40 €
4 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

75 €
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's Reflective Running Tights (Plus Size)

110 €
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Men's Running Jacket

70 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

50 €
6 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

30 €
3 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

35 €
1 Colour

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

35 €
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

85 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Men's Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Running Top

55 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Shield Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

80 €
2 Colours

Nike Miler

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

40 €
3 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's 25" (63.5cm approx.) Running Tights

75 €
2 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

45 €
2 Colours

Nike AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

300 €
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

120 €
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Printed Running Tights

110 €
1 Colour

Nike Swift

Women's Running Jacket

110 €
3 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

100 €
2 Colours

Nike Swift Run

Women's Running Trousers

100 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Run Division

Men's Running Trousers

100 €


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

100 €
1 Colour

Nike Shield Convertible

Women's Running Jacket

100 €
1 Colour

Nike Hydration

Race Gilet

100 €
2 Colours

Nike Shield

Men's Short-Sleeve Jacket

90 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Flex

Men's Running Jacket

90 €
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Graphic Running Tights

90 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" (65cm approx.) Running Tights

85 €
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Packable Running Jacket

85 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

85 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

80 €
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Women's Running Jacket

80 €


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

80 €
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

80 €


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

80 €


(7)
1 Colour


(7)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

80 €
1 Colour

Nike Phenom

Men's Running Trousers

70 €
1 Colour

Nike Essential (London)

Women's Running Jacket

70 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

70 €
3 Colours

Nike Medalist

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

65 €


(5)
4 Colours


(5)

Nike Speed

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

65 €

RUNNING CLOTHING

Nike running clothing includes tops and bottoms for running in all kinds of weather. Nike Dri-FIT technology in our running clothing pulls sweat away from your body for faster evaporation to keep you drier and more focused on your run. Some styles are also insulated and water-resistant to help keep you warm and dry on cold, rainy days. Nike running clothing and Nike+ Run Club Training Plans are designed to help you run your best, whatever your goals and distance. If you are doing a marathon race check out our marathon race collection for all the gear you need to run your best. Shop our entire selection of Nike running clothes, available for men, women and kids.

 

Shop all running styles >>