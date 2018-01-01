ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.
Customise with NIKEiD
Gender

NIKEID CUSTOM SHOES AND TRAINERS (129)

Sort By:
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Shoe

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Women's Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Women's Shoe

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Men's Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Men's Shoe

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Internationalist iD

Men's Shoe

110 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Men's Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Women's Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Internationalist iD

Women's Shoe

110 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Men's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD


(1)
7 Colours


(1)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

150 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
7 Colours

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

150 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD Nigeria

Firm-Ground Football Boot

300 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite iD Nigeria

Firm-Ground Football Boot

270 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD

Firm-Ground Football Boot

290 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD

Firm-Ground Football Boot

290 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

Women's Running Shoe

230 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG iD

Firm-Ground Football Boot

260 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG iD

Firm-Ground Football Boot

260 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

Men's Running Shoe

230 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

210 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

210 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

210 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Running Shoe

210 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

210 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

Men's Running Shoe

170 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

Women's Running Shoe

170 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD


(2)

Nike Air Presto iD

Shoe

145 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD

Shoe

145 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Women's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Men's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD

Shoe

140 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

140 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

140 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

180 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Men's Shoe

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Shoe

135 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

LeBron Soldier XII iD

Basketball Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

LeBron Soldier XII iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Alpha Huarache Elite Mid iD

Men's Baseball Boot

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Alpha Huarache Elite Mid iD

Men's Baseball Boot

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Alpha Huarache Elite Mid iD

Men's Baseball Boot

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Huarache Elite Mid iD

Men's Baseball Boot

130 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Women's Training Shoe

150 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

150 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

150 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Men's Training Shoe

150 €