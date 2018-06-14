ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour

MEN'S CLOTHING (1863)

Gear up for sport, training and lifestyle with signature Nike men's clothing. Take advantage of Nike fabric technologies like Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece and AeroSwift, and train and compete with confidence. Discover an assortment of sport-specific and everyday styles, and find men's clothing items designed to meet the demands of your athletic lifestyle.

Sort By:
1 Colour

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

140 €
2 Colours

Nike ACG

Men's Jacket

135 €


(36)
3 Colours


(36)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

100 €


(65)
7 Colours


(65)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

80 €
Players available

2018/19 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Portugal Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
CARRY YOUR COLOURS
Rock national team shirts any day.
1 Colour

2018 FFF Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 England Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €


(33)
5 Colours


(33)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Men's Jacket

85 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Flex Repel

Men's Training Shorts

80 €


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

80 €
1 Player Available

LeBron James Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

80 €


(6)
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

70 €
2 Colours

Nike ACG

Men's Woven Shorts

55 €


(3)
6 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Men's Hoodie

50 €


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

50 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

50 €


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Logo Shorts

45 €


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

45 €


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Logo Shorts

45 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's Lined Running Shorts

40 €


(11)
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

35 €


(15)
4 Colours


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

35 €
6 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

35 €


(11)
5 Colours


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

35 €


(5)
5 Colours


(5)

Nike Swoosh Athlete

Men's T-Shirt

30 €
2 Colours

Nike Air

Men's T-Shirt

30 €


(6)
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

30 €
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

25 €
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Swoosh

Men's Half-Zip Packable Printed Jacket

120 €
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's Printed Trousers

90 €
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot Wings Lite

Men's Pullover Hoodie

90 €


(2)
Players available


(2)

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Half-Zip Hoodie

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Croatia Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
Players available

2018 Poland Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

80 €
1 Colour

NikeCourt AeroReact Rafa

Men's Short-Sleeve Tennis Top

75 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Zonal Cooling

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

75 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's Trousers

70 €


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

70 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Football Tracksuit

70 €
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

65 €
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot Mesh

Men's Top

65 €


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike SB Icon

Men's Hoodie

65 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

50 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Joggers

45 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

40 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

40 €
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

40 €


(5)
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Pants

40 €
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Shorts

35 €


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

35 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Camo T-Shirt

30 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's T-Shirt

30 €
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

30 €
4 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

30 €


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Kobe Bryant Icon Edition Authentic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Jacket

110 €