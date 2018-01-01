ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.
Girls
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Size Range
Sport
Best For
Fit
Collections
Brand
Colour

GIRLS' CLOTHING (547)

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

50 €
2 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Younger Kids' (Girls') Tank Top

28 €
1 Colour

Nike INSTACOOL

Toddler Girls' Tank Top

28 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Crew

40 €
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

25 €


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts

20 €
MIX AND MATCH
Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

30 €
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

20 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

25 €
4 Colours

Nike Seamless

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

25 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank Top

25 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

25 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

25 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

25 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

55 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Dress

50 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Sleeveless Funnel Top

45 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

35 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Baby & Toddler Girls' Printed Shorts

25 €
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Tank

18 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') JDI T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') JDI Leggings

25 €
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Younger Kids' (Girls') Printed Shorts

25 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Younger Kids' (Girls') Printed Romper

20 €
3 Colours

Nike Gym Vintage

Baby & Toddler Girls' Romper

35 €


(4)
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Classic

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

25 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

18 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Crop Top

25 €
3 Colours

Nike Sport Essentials

Younger Kids' (Girls') Leggings

22 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

30 €
2 Colours

Nike Gym Vintage

Toddler Girls' Hoodie and Trousers Set

55 €
1 Colour

Nike Painted Desert Futura

Younger Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

18 €
2 Colours

Nike Gym Vintage

Baby & Toddler Hoodie And Trousers Set

50 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') 4" (10cm approx.) Training Shorts

20 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers

40 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Younger Kids' (Girls') Printed Romper

35 €
1 Colour

Nike Just Do It Two-Piece

Baby & Toddler Girls' Tank And Shorts Set

36 €
1 Colour

Nike Gym Vintage

Baby Girls' Romper

33 €
2 Colours

Nike Two-Piece

Baby & Toddler Girls' Tank and Shorts

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

45 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

20 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

25 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts

30 € 20,97 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Younger Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

25 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

25 €
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers

40 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Core Studio

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Trousers

35 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

55 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

50 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Toddler Girls' T-Shirt

25 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top

40 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear "Dream Big"

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

20 €


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') 4" (10cm approx.) Training Shorts

20 €
2 Colours

Nike Tech Fleece

Baby & Toddler Girls' Dress

70 €

GIRLS' CLOTHING

No matter your favorite sport or style, you’ll find what you need with Nike girls’ clothing. Shop a wide variety of girls’ shirts, shorts, leggings and more. Many of our styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping you stay dry and comfortable both on and off the field. Complete your outfit with Nike kids’ shoes, including the latest styles for girls’, or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all girls' styles >>