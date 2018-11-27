ENGLAND KIT & CLOTHES (44)

Cheer on the Three Lions with pride wearing the latest items from the Nike collection of England football clothing. Featuring the new 2018 England National Team Kit, find the most up-to-date products, including team shirts, shorts, socks and more. With the ability to customise England team shirts with your favourite player’s name and number, you can make sure you’re perfectly set up to celebrate victory. Use NIKEiD to customise football boots with colours and traction patterns, or to add the English Flag to your boots. Browse all of our national team clothing.



Browse the football training collection >>