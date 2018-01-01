ADDED TO CART
BOYS' PRODUCTS (37)

1 Colour

Jordan "City of Flight" MA-1

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

135 €
11 Colours

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Older Kids' Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

75 €
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Showtime

Older Kids' (Boys') NBA Jacket

70 €
6 Players Available

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Older Kids' NBA Jersey

65 €
6 Players Available

Kobe Bryant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Los Angeles Lakers)

Older Kids' Nike NBA Jersey

65 €
2 Colours

Jordan Wings

Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Trousers

60 €
1 Colour

Jordan Like Mike

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

59 €
2 Colours

Jordan Wings Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Trousers

55 €
1 Colour

Jordan Flight Fleece P-51

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

50 €
1 Colour

Air Jordan Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

50 €
1 Colour

Jordan Techno Heather

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

50 €
1 Colour

Jordan Flight AJ 11

Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Trousers

50 €
1 Colour

Jordan Thermal

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

40 €
5 Colours

Milwaukee Bucks Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Older Kids' (Boys') NBA Shorts

37 €
3 Colours

Jordan Rise

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

36 €
2 Colours

Jordan Rise

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

36 €
2 Colours
Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

35 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Tank

35 €
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Black Cat

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

30 €
1 Colour

Jordan Two-Piece

Baby Set

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Bucks (Antetokounmpo)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Cavaliers (James)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Raptors (DeRozan)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Rockets (Harden)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Thunder (Westbrook)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Warriors (Curry)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Icon NBA Warriors (Durant)

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Dry

Older Kids' (Boys') NBA T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Verbiage Legend

Older Kids' (Boys') NBA T-Shirt

28 €
2 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Younger Kids' (Boys') Tank Top

28 €
1 Colour

Nike INSTACOOL

Toddler Boys' Tank Top

28 €
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT Retro 11

Younger Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

27 €
2 Colours

Air Jordan

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

25 €
1 Colour

Nike Elite Stripe

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

23 €
2 Colours

Air Jordan

Younger Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

20 €
1 Colour

Jordan AJ 11

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

20 €
1 Colour
Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts

25 € 19,97 €

BOYS’ BASKETBALL CLOTHING

Ball in style with Nike boys’ basketball clothing, designed with Dri-FIT technology that wicks sweat away from your body to help keep you dry and comfortable. Shop our selection of basketball tanks, T-shirts, and shorts for boys, or explore our selection of girls’ basketball clothing. Complete your look with Nike boys’ basketball gear and shoes.

 

Customise your basketball shoes with NIKEiD >>