ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Kids
Gender

Tops & T-Shirts (41)

Sort By:


(10)
2 Colours


(10)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,695


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

₹3,995


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Breathe

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

₹1,995
1 Colour

2017/18 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

₹3,995
1 Colour

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

₹3,995
1 Colour

2018 England Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

₹3,995
1 Colour

2018 FFF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

₹3,995
1 Colour

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

₹3,995
1 Colour

2017 India National Team Stadium

Older Kids' Cricket Jersey

₹2,495
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top

₹2,295
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Nike Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top

₹2,495
2 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,995
2 Colours

Nike INSTACOOL

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

₹1,895
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

₹2,795
1 Colour

Nike Dry Element

Older Kids' (Boys') Running Top

₹2,995
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Older Kids' (Boys') Running Top

₹1,695
1 Colour

Nike Dry

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,395
1 Colour

Brazil CBF Crest

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,495
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,695
1 Colour

England Crest

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,195
1 Colour

FFF Crest

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,495
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,395
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

₹1,495
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Crest

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,595
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Running Top

₹1,695
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Tank

₹1,195
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,295
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,295
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,195
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

₹1,195
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Legend

Older Kids' (Boys') Training T-Shirt

₹1,395
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

₹1,195
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,395
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

₹1,695
2 Colours

Neymar Jr. Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,495
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball T-Shirt

₹1,695
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

₹1,495


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

₹1,395
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,495
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

₹1,295
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

₹1,495

KIDS' T-SHIRTS DESIGNED FOR COMFORT & PERFORMANCE

Gear up in the iconic swoosh logo with the latest styles in kids' t-shirts and tops. From school to play to training stay dry and comfortable in top featuring Dri-FIT technology built with innovative material to help wick away moisture. For a day on the golf course or tennis court, choose kids' polo styles for a classic collared look. Kids' tops designed for running, paired with kids' running shoes, are ideal for the young athlete looking to hit their stride on the track. Or take on the field and show off team loyalty in football kits that pair jerseys and shorts with the logos and colours of football teams such as Barcelona & Chelsea.