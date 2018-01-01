ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of ₹14,000 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now
Kids

Football Shoes (12)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vortex III Neymar FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

₹3,795
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar TF

Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

₹6,495


(4)
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

₹4,495
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

₹6,495
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Football Boot

₹8,695
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy CR7

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

₹6,995
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

₹5,995
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

₹5,995
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

₹5,495
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club CR7 MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

₹4,795
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

₹4,295
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

₹4,295