Girls' Clothing (44)

No matter your favorite sport or style, you’ll find what you need with Nike girls’ clothing. Shop a wide variety of girls’ shirts, shorts, leggings and more. Many of our styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping you stay dry and comfortable both on and off the field. Complete your outfit with Nike kids’ shoes, including the latest styles for girls’, or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

Shop all girls' styles >>

