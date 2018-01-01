ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Clothing
Gender

Running Clothing (80)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Run Division

Men's Running Jacket

Rp1.429.000
1 Colour

Nike Flex Stride Flash

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

Rp599.000
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Tights

Rp599.000
1 Colour

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Jacket

Rp999.000
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp799.000
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Running Tank

Rp349.000
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Running T-Shirt

Rp349.000
2 Colours

Nike Medalist

Women's Running Tank

Rp799.000
2 Colours

Nike Tailwind

Women's Sleeveless Running Top

Rp479.000
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Element

Men's Sleeveless Running Hoodie

Rp799.000
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp549.000
2 Colours

Nike Pacer

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

Rp799.000
2 Colours

NikeLab Collection

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

Rp599.000
2 Colours

Nike Motion Adapt

Women's High Support Sports Bra

Rp799.000
6 Colours

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

Rp349.000
3 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's 25" (63.5cm approx.) Running Tights

Rp849.000


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" (65cm approx.) Running Tights

Rp949.000
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 22" (56cm approx.) Running Crops

Rp949.000
3 Colours

Nike Distance

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

Rp549.000
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

Rp399.000
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp399.000
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp749.000
1 Colour

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

Rp1.169.000
1 Colour

Nike Essential

Men's Running Trousers

Rp749.000
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Crops

Rp549.000
2 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp599.000
2 Colours

Nike

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp549.000
2 Colours

Nike Eclipse

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp549.000
1 Colour

Nike Elevate 2-in-1

Women's Running Shorts

Rp479.000
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Women's Running Jacket

Rp1.169.000
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp479.000
3 Colours

Nike Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

Rp479.000
1 Colour

Nike Essential

Men's Hooded Running Jacket

Rp1.079.000
2 Colours

Nike Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp799.000
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Running Tank

Rp349.000
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Running Tank

Rp349.000
2 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp399.000
3 Colours

Nike Distance

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

Rp549.000
1 Colour

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High Support Sports Bra

Rp949.000
2 Colours

Nike Tailwind

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp549.000


(19)
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

Rp799.000
3 Colours

Nike Classic Padded

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

Rp399.000
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

Rp999.000
2 Colours

Nike Power Tech

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Tights

Rp949.000
1 Colour

Nike Dry Miler

Men's Running Top

Rp399.000
1 Colour

Nike Swift

Men's 25" (63.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

Rp1.249.000
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Men's Running Jacket

Rp1.169.000
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp799.000
1 Colour

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 4" (10cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

Rp799.000
2 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

Rp749.000
2 Colours

Nike Distance 2-in-1

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts

Rp599.000
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

Rp599.000
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Men's Long-Sleeve Running Top

Rp599.000
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp599.000
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

Rp549.000
2 Colours

Nike Tailwind Run Division

Women's Running Tank

Rp549.000
8 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

Rp549.000
1 Colour

Nike Tailwind

Men's Long-Sleeve Running Top

Rp549.000
2 Colours

Nike Classic Cross Back

Women's Sports Bra

Rp479.000
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Running Tank

Rp479.000

RUNNING CLOTHING

Nike running clothing includes tops and bottoms for running in all kinds of weather. Nike Dri-FIT technology in our running clothing pulls sweat away from your body for faster evaporation to keep you drier and more focused on your run. Some styles are also insulated and water-resistant to help keep you warm and dry on cold, rainy days. Nike running clothing and Nike+ Run Club Training Plans are designed to help you run your best, whatever your goals and distance. If you are doing a marathon race check out our marathon race collection for all the gear you need to run your best. Shop our entire selection of Nike running clothes, available for men, women and kids.

 

Shop all running styles >>