ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

FLASH SALE - Up to 40% off.

Ends 19 June at 11:59pm WIB

Shop Now
See Details

NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

FreeShipping.png

FREE INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY TO YOU

Get free delivery on orders of Rp2.500.000 or more.

See Details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURN

Members get 30-day free returns.

Join Now
EmailSignup.png

GET THE LATEST EXCLUSIVES AND OFFERS

Join Now
Men Clothing
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Shorts
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour
Size

Men's Slim Clothing (17)

  • Slim

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT LeBron

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

Rp749.000
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

Rp1.299.000
1 Colour

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

Rp1.979.000
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Bonded

Men's Jogger

Rp1.379.000
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Top

Rp299.000


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

2018 England Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

Rp1.979.000
1 Colour

Nike Therma Flex Association

Men's NBA T-Shirt

Rp949.000
1 Colour

Nike Strike Flex

Men's Football Pants

Rp949.000
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Hyper Elite

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

Rp749.000
1 Colour

FFF Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

Rp679.000
1 Colour

Brasil CBF Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

Rp679.000
1 Colour

England Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

Rp679.000
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Momentum

Men's Slim Fit Golf Polo

Rp599.000
1 Colour

Nike Pro Fitted

Men's Training Tank

Rp549.000
1 Colour

2018 FFF Stadium Home

Men's Football Shorts

Rp549.000
1 Colour

2018 England Stadium Home

Men's Football Shorts

Rp549.000
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Men's Golf Trousers

Rp949.000 Rp658.000