HOZZÁADVA A KOSÁRHOZ
HOZZÁADVA A KÍVÁNSÁGLISTÁHOZ
Ajándékozz ajándékutalványt, amely mindenki számára hasznos.
Méret: Mennyiség: @  
Az ajándékutalványok normál szállítása ingyenes
Részösszeg
KOSÁR MEGTEKINTÉSE () FIZETÉS
KÍVÁNSÁGLISTA MEGTEKINTÉSE
Nincsenek termékek a kosaradban
FreeShipping.png

INGYENES SZÁLLÍTÁS.

Ingyenes standard szállítás minden NikePlus megrendeléshez.

Bővebben.
30DayFreeReturns.png

INGYENES VISSZAKÜLDÉS.

30 napon belül visszaküldhetsz bármit, ami nem tetszik.

Bővebben.
Testreszabás a NIKEiD szolgáltatással
Nem

Testreszabás a NIKEiD szolgáltatással Tiempo Cipők (4)

Rendezés:
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
4 színben

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Normál talajra készült stoplis futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek

90 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
6 színben

Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy iD

Stoplis futballcipő

85 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
1 Szín

Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Stoplis futballcipő

85 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
1 Szín

Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Normál talajra készült stoplis futballcipő

85 €