HOZZÁADVA A KOSÁRHOZ
HOZZÁADVA A KÍVÁNSÁGLISTÁHOZ
Ajándékozz ajándékutalványt, amely mindenki számára hasznos.
Méret: Mennyiség: @  
Az ajándékutalványok normál szállítása ingyenes
Részösszeg
KOSÁR MEGTEKINTÉSE () FIZETÉS
KÍVÁNSÁGLISTA MEGTEKINTÉSE
Nincsenek termékek a kosaradban
FreeShipping.png

INGYENES SZÁLLÍTÁS.

Ingyenes standard szállítás minden NikePlus megrendeléshez.

Bővebben.
30DayFreeReturns.png

INGYENES VISSZAKÜLDÉS.

30 napon belül visszaküldhetsz bármit, ami nem tetszik.

Bővebben.
Testreszabás a NIKEiD szolgáltatással
Nem

AIR FORCE 1 CIPŐK (18)

AZ 1982-BEN BEMUTATOTT NIKE AIR FORCE 1 CIPŐBEN TALÁLT EGYMÁSRA A NIKE AIR TECHNOLÓGIA ÉS A NIKE KOSÁRLABDÁS HAGYOMÁNYAI. EZ AZ A STÍLUS, AMELY FOLYAMATOSAN MEGÚJÍTJA MAGÁT, ÁM ÖRÖKZÖLD KLASSZIKUSKÉNT ÉS A NIKE KEDVENC KOLLEKCIÓINAK EGYIKEKÉNT MÉGIS HŰ MARAD MAGÁHOZ.

Rendezés:
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
6 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Férficipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
4 színben

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD

Cipő

145 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
1 Szín

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Cipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Férficipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
1 Szín

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Cipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
6 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Női cipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
3 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD

Cipő

140 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
3 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Cipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

95 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

95 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
1 Szín

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Cipő

135 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
6 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Női cipő

130 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Férficipő

135 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Női cipő

135 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

105 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

105 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

100 €
TESTRESZABÁS TESTRESZABÁS A NIKEiD SEGÍTSÉGÉVEL
5 színben

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

100 €