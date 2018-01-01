ΠΡΟΣΤΕΘΗΚΕ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΛΑΘΙ
ΠΡΟΣΤΕΘΗΚΕ ΣΤΗ ΛΙΣΤΑ ΕΥΧΩΝ
Κάνε το ιδανικό δώρο.
Μέγεθος: Ποσότητα: @  
Η κανονική παράδοση δωροκαρτών παρέχεται δωρεάν
Υποσύνολο
ΠΡΟΒΟΛΗ ΚΑΛΑΘΙΟΥ () CHECKOUT
ΠΡΟΒΟΛΗ ΛΙΣΤΑΣ ΕΥΧΩΝ
Δεν υπάρχουν προϊόντα στο καλάθι σου
FreeShipping.png

ΔΩΡΕΑΝ ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΗ.

Επωφελήσου από τη δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση σε κάθε παραγγελία με το NikePlus.

Μάθε περισσότερα.
30DayFreeReturns.png

ΔΩΡΕΑΝ ΕΠΙΣΤΡΟΦΕΣ.

Στείλε πίσω οποιοδήποτε προϊόν δεν σου αρέσει εντός 30 ημερών.

Μάθε περισσότερα.
PayYourWay.png

ΤΏΡΑ ΨΩΝΊΖΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΉ ΣΟΥ ΚΆΡΤΑ.

Μάθε περισσότερα
PWH-AM_hover-AM95-OG-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 95 Ένα μοντέλο της Nike που δεν μοιάζει
με κανένα άλλο. Η ιδιαίτερη σχεδίαση
συναντά την αντικραδασμική
προστασία της ορατής αερόσολας. < ΟΛΑ ΤΑ AIR MAX

Προσαρμογή με NIKEiD
Φύλο

Προσαρμογή με NIKEiD Air Max 95 Παπούτσια (2)

Ταξινόμηση κατά:
ΕΞΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΥΣΗ ΕΞΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΥΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ NIKEiD
6 Χρώματα

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Γυναικείο παπούτσι

180 €
ΕΞΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΥΣΗ ΕΞΑΤΟΜΙΚΕΥΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ NIKEiD
5 Χρώματα

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Ανδρικό παπούτσι

180 €