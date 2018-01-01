Παπούτσια Air Max 1 (4)

Sport the sneaker that jump-started the Air Max revolution with a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield as the first-ever shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole, the Nike Air Max 1 made its first waves back in 1987, becoming highly influential to the success and proliferation of the Air Max family.