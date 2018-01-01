ΠΑΠΟΥΤΣΙΑ AIR FORCE 1 (18)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>air force 1","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|collections:air force 1","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":18,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481412","12511563","12519399","12483181","12519329","12483198","12511421","12511442","12394598","12394449","12519159","12481454","12483068","12483234","12394839","12394804","12394909","12394966"],"name":"Προσαρμογή με NIKEiD Air Force 1 Παπούτσια. Nike.com GR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"10410","facetValueName":"Air Force 1","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΗ.
Επωφελήσου από τη δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση σε κάθε παραγγελία με το NikePlus.
Η ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΑ ΤΟΥ NIKE AIR FORCE 1 ΤΟ 1982 ΣΗΜΑΤΟΔΟΤΗΣΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΛΗΛΕΠΙΔΡΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ NIKE AIR ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΛΗΡΟΝΟΜΙΑ ΤΗΣ NIKE BASKETBALL. ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΣΤΥΛ, ΤΟ ΟΠΟΙΟ ΕΞΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΕΙ ΝΑ ΣΥΓΚΑΤΑΛΕΓΕΤΑΙ ΑΝΑΜΕΣΑ ΣΤΙΣ ΑΓΑΠΗΜΕΝΕΣ ΣΥΛΛΟΓΕΣ ΤΗΣ NIKE, ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΝΑ ΑΝΑΝΕΩΝΕΤΑΙ ΜΕ ΚΑΘΕ ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΙΑ, ΔΙΑΤΗΡΩΝΤΑΣ ΩΣΤΟΣΟ ΑΝΑΛΛΟΙΩΤΟ ΤΟΝ ΔΙΑΧΡΟΝΙΚΑ ΚΛΑΣΙΚΟ ΧΑΡΑΚΤΗΡΑ ΤΟΥ.
ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΤΕΛΕΣΗ ΑΥΤΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΠΑΡΑΙΤΗΤΗ Η ΧΡΗΣΗ COOKIES
Ενεργοποίησε τη χρήση cookies από τις ρυθμίσεις του προγράμματος περιήγησης. Επίσης, βεβαιώσου ότι είναι απενεργοποιημένη η λειτουργία ιδιωτικής περιήγησης. Για επιπλέον βοήθεια, μπορείς να επισκεφθείς ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΣΥΧΝΩΝ ΕΡΩΤΗΣΕΩΝ.