A great pair of football socks is essential for any kid during practices or games. Find socks that deliver optimal traction and targeted cushioning to help young athletes perform on the field. Nike kids' football socks are available by the pair or part of a full kit. Explore the collection and find the best socks for your young striker, defender or goalkeeper.
