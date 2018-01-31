ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Length
Rise
Details
Fit
Collections
Brand
Colour
Size

WOMEN'S TIGHTS & LEGGINGS (141)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Leggings

£34.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Women's Swoosh Leggings

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" (65cm approx.) Running Tights

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Essential

Women's Running Tights

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

£37.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

£49.95
NIKE PANT STUDIO
Discover the collection
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

£26.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Logo Leggings

£31.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Air

Women's Leggings

£29.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

£26.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings (Plus Size)

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike Air

Women's High-Rise Leggings

£34.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings (Plus Size)

£26.95
2 Colours

Hurley Mesh

Women's Leggings

£54.95
1 Colour

Hurley Pro Max

Women's Leggings

£101.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Essential

Women's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£34.95
1 Colour

Hurley Palmer

Women's Leggings

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Club Logo 2

Women's Leggings

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's High-Rise Leggings

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Running Tights

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Tights

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Essential

Women's Logo Running Tights

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

£64.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

£69.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Speed

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

£59.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Reflective Running Tights

£94.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£74.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's Reflective Running Tights (Plus Size)

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Graphic Running Tights

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Speed

Women's Running Capris

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£69.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Racer

Women's 23" (58.5cm approx.) Running Crops

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike

Women's Running Crops

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

£67.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Power

Women's Running Tights

£54.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

£34.95
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

£84.95
1 Colour

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike Sculpt Hyper

Women's Training Tights

£44.95
1 Colour


(14)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Training Tights

£42.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Hyper

Women's Training Tights

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry

Women's Training Capris

£19.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

£79.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Training Tights

£54.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Graphic Training Tights

£47.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Training Tights

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

£59.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Capris

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Sculpt Hyper

Women's High-Rise Training Crops

£39.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Mid Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

£69.95

WOMEN'S LEGGINGS & TIGHTS

Move freely during any workout with a pair of Nike women's leggings and tights. Engineered to support all women athletes, women's leggings and tights are designed to move with you while providing the support you need no matter your sport. From yoga to running, browse a variety of women's legging styles to add a sense of style to your next workout or check out women's joggers & sweatpants for a more comfortable look. Find looks for the whole family and browse leggings for men, boys and girls.

 

Shop all women's styles >>