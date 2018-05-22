ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Colour
Size

WOMEN'S TENNIS CLOTHING (58)

  • Tennis

Sort By:
6 Colours

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam

Women's Tennis Tank Top

£34.95


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Victory

Women's Tennis Skirt

£42.95
6 Colours

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Half-Zip Tennis Top

£47.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Dress

£104.95


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling

Women's Tennis Skirt

£54.95


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Ace

Women's Tennis Shorts

£54.95
NIKECOURT PARIS COLLECTION
Discover Now
1 Colour

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Tank Top

£34.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Tank

£21.95


(3)
2 Colours


(3)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

£42.95


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Slam

Women's Tennis Tank

£47.95


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Team Pure

Women's Tennis Tank Top

£31.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Power

Women's Tennis Tights

£64.95


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

£37.95
3 Colours

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Slam

Women's Tennis Top

£59.95


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Dress

£54.95


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Flex Pure

Women's Tennis Shorts

£34.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Stadium

Women's Tennis Trousers

£59.95


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Power Spin

Women's Tennis Skirt

£42.95


(2)
7 Colours


(2)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's 11.75" (30cm approx.) Tennis Skirt

£34.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Trousers

£34.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Tank

£19.95
3 Colours

Nike Infinity

Women's Sports Bra

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Swoosh

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

£34.95


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

£26.95


(23)
1 Colour


(23)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Skirt

£37.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Skirt

£47.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt Power

Women's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

£34.95
2 Colours

NikeLab Collection

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

£39.95


(7)
1 Colour


(7)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£69.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt Dry

Women's Long-Sleeve Tennis T-Shirt

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£21.95


(6)
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt Power Spin

Women's Tennis Skirt

£40


(19)
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Ace

Women's Tennis Shorts

£54.95 £37.97
1 Colour

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Skirt

£37.95 £26.47
2 Colours

Nike Classic

Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £21.97


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Victory

Women's Tennis Skirt

£42.95 £29.97
3 Colours

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam

Women's Tennis Tank Top

£34.95 £23.97
1 Colour

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Tank Top

£34.95 £23.97
2 Colours

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Hoodie

£69.95 £48.47


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Dress

£54.95 £37.97
3 Colours

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Half-Zip Tennis Top

£47.95 £33.47


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

£42.95 £29.97
2 Colours

NikeCourt Flex Pure

Women's Tennis Shorts

£37.95 £26.47


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

£37.95 £26.47


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's 11.75" (30cm approx.) Tennis Skirt

£34.95 £23.97


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt Team Pure

Women's Tennis Tank Top

£31.95 £21.97
2 Colours

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Tank

£21.95 £14.97


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £21.97


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

£42.95 £27.97
1 Colour

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Dress

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling

Women's Tennis Top

£42.95 £29.97
2 Colours

NikeCourt Dri-FIT

Women's Long-Sleeve Tennis Top

£54.95 £37.97


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Victory

Women's Tennis Skirt

£42.95 £27.97
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Women's Logo Tennis T-Shirt

£29.95 £20.47


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Top

£37.95 £24.47

WOMEN'S TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day with Nike women's tennis clothes & apparel from Nike.com. Shop our selection of women's tennis apparel, including skirts, dresses and T-shirts. Complete your look with Nike tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>