WOMEN'S HOODIES (47)

Keep warm in the colder weather with women’s hoodies and sweatshirts from Nike. Available in a wide range of styles like crewnecks, pullovers, and zip ups, we have the right style for you no matter your workout of choice. Nike hoodies and sweatshirts are designed with the latest Nike innovations like Therma-FIT and Hyperwarm to help you stay warm in the elements. Shop our selection of women’s sweatshirts and hoodies, also available for men, boys and girls.

Explore Nike Women for style & fitness inspiration >>

