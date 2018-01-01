ADDED TO BAG
NIKE SPORTS BRAS
 Designed with your best moves in mind, our bras
give you all the support you need for your sport.

Women
Shoes
Sports Bras
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
SPORTS BRAS (41)

Designed with your best moves in mind, Nike sports bras give you all the support you need for your sport or gym routine. With light, medium and high support, don't let anything keep you from taking your workouts to the next level. To find your perfect fit, see our Sports Bra Guide.

8 Colours


(2)

Nike Motion Adapt

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£47.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Swoosh Pocket

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£34.95
3 Colours

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Indy Soft

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike Just Do It

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95
3 Colours

Nike Studio

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£37.95
3 Colours


(20)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Zip

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£39.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£37.95
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95
3 Colours

Nike

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£21.95
2 Colours

NikeLab Collection

Women's Bra

£39.95
1 Colour


(12)

Nike Classic Padded

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95
1 Colour

Nike Classic Painted Marble

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£37.95 £29.97
1 Colour

Nike Swoosh Pocket

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£34.95 £27.47
1 Colour

Nike Seamless

Women's Light Support Sports Bralette

£34.95 £27.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£37.95 £26.47
1 Colour

Nike Seamless

Women's Light Support Sports Bralette

£39.95 £27.47
1 Colour

Nike Swoosh Modern Print

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£37.95 £26.47
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Classic Sparkle

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £25.47
2 Colours

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £25.47
2 Colours

Nike Seamless

Women's Light Support Sports Bralette

£34.95 £23.97
4 Colours


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95 £20.47
2 Colours

Nike Indy Sparkle

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £21.97
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Indy Soft

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £21.97
2 Colours

Nike Classic Painted Marble

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £21.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95 £21.97
2 Colours

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura Sparkle

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95 £21.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95 £21.47
1 Colour


(12)

Nike Indy

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£25 £17.47
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£21.95 £17.47
1 Colour


(20)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95 £18.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95 £18.47
1 Colour


(20)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95 £18.47

SPORTS BRAS DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE

Nike sports bras are designed for women of all shapes and sizes, and provide the support and comfort needed to perform your fitness activities with confidence. Constructed with Nike's most innovative fabrics, Nike bras provide support for high, medium and low-impact activities so you can work out in style and with peace of mind. Find light support bras as a go-to for yoga, pilates and barre workouts or choose medium to high impact bras ideal for higher intensity training such as running, spin and HIIT. With Nike sports bras you can get creative with your look with a wide selection of strap styles including adjustable straps, racerback and U-back to align with your Nike top.

GET MOVING IN A LOOK ALL YOUR OWN

The Nike Sports Bra shop can help you find the right fit and support for you and your workout routine. Then pair them with tights and tops to complete your gym look. With the right sports bra you'll be able to take your training or cross training to the next level with shoes such as Metcons or Nike Frees. Wear them, test them, and keep the ones you like best. Enjoy 30-day, no questions asked on returns on all Nike bras.

