SPORTS BRAS (41)

SPORTS BRAS DESIGNED FOR PERFORMANCE
Nike sports bras are designed for women of all shapes and sizes, and provide the support and comfort needed to perform your fitness activities with confidence. Constructed with Nike's most innovative fabrics, Nike bras provide support for high, medium and low-impact activities so you can work out in style and with peace of mind. Find light support bras as a go-to for yoga, pilates and barre workouts or choose medium to high impact bras ideal for higher intensity training such as running, spin and HIIT. With Nike sports bras you can get creative with your look with a wide selection of strap styles including adjustable straps, racerback and U-back to align with your Nike top.
GET MOVING IN A LOOK ALL YOUR OWN
The Nike Sports Bra shop can help you find the right fit and support for you and your workout routine. Then pair them with tights and tops to complete your gym look. With the right sports bra you'll be able to take your training or cross training to the next level with shoes such as Metcons or Nike Frees. Wear them, test them, and keep the ones you like best. Enjoy 30-day, no questions asked on returns on all Nike bras.