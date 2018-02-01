ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Shoe Type
Shoe Height
NIKEiD
Best For
Brand
Innovations
Width
Colour
Size

WOMEN'S TRAINERS & SHOES (548)

Designed with comfort & performance in mind, women's trainers & shoes are available in styles for lifestyle, running, football, training and more. There is no limit to the looks you can bring to practice or everyday wear. Browse shoes built with innovative technologies such as Nike Air, Flyknit, Free or Zoom to match perfectly with your sport level performance.

Sort By:
6 Colours


(16)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 1

Women's Shoe

£99.95
6 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Women's Shoe

£114.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Women's Running Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax 97

Women's Shoe

£184.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Women's Shoe

£89.95
NIKE ESSENTIALS
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Women's Running Shoe

£149.95
9 Colours


(56)

Nike Air Huarache

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Women's Shoe

£109.95
8 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC

Women's Shoe

£109.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Women's Shoe

£134.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Women's Shoe

£99.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 LX

Women's Shoe

£129.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

£134.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 LX

Women's Shoe

£114.95
3 Colours

Nike Dualtone Racer SE

Women's Shoe

£74.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Women's Shoe

£114.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike DualTone Racer iD

Women's Shoe

£86.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Shoe

£109.95
5 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Max 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£139.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£154.95
6 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£114.95
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Metcon 4

Women's Cross Training, Weightlifting Shoe

£114.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Women's Training Shoe

£129.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

£229.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite iD

Football Boot

£244.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite FG

Firm-Ground Football Boot

£209.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite iD

Football Boot

£229.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

£124.95
3 Colours


(12)

Nike Internationalist

Women's Shoe

£66.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Internationalist iD

Women's Shoe

£81.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Women's Shoe

£144.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Blazer Low LX

Women's Shoe

£79.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95
1 Colour


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95
2 Colours

Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG

Multi-Ground Football Boot

£79.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Multi-Ground Football Boot

£94.95
1 Colour


(13)

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Women's Shoe

£74.95
3 Colours


(13)

Nike Classic Cortez

Women's Shoe

£64.95
12 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Max 95 OG

Women's Shoe

£119.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Patent

Women's Shoe

£109.95
6 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Max 1 Premium

Women's Shoe

£109.95
4 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Max Jewell

Women's Shoe

£84.95
3 Colours

Hurley One And Only Fusion Slide

Women's Sandal

£37.95
5 Colours


(6)

Nike Metcon DSX Flyknit 2

Women's Cross Training, Weightlifting Shoe

£134.95
1 Colour

Nike MD Runner 2

Women's Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour


(17)

Nike Tanjun

Women's Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour


(17)

Nike Tanjun

Women's Shoe

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 97 Premium

Women's Shoe

£144.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Flyknit Trainer

Unisex shoe

£129.95
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 97

Women's Shoe

£144.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Dualtone Racer

Women's Shoe

£71.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 97 Ultra '17 LX

Women's Shoe

£149.95
1 Colour

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon

Unisex shoe

£61.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

Women's Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent

Women's Shoe

£74.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 97 Ultra '17 SE

Women's Shoe

£144.95

WOMEN'S TRAINERS & SHOES

Lace up for unmatched style and performance in women's trainers. Nike has you covered with the latest trainers, sneakers and cleats for running, training, tennis, basketball and more. Nike women's shoes feature innovative design and exclusive technologies like Flyknit, Free and Lunarlon to help you get more from your game, workout or lifestyle. Move quickly and with less resistance with lightweight Flyknit technology idea for running, football and high intensity training. Join the revolution as you dribble down the court or run the track in Nike trainers designed with Nike Air technology providing a comfortable responsive fit.

WOMEN'S TRAINERS BRING STYLE & INNOVATION TO EVERYDAY

Nike women's trainers enhanced with Nike Air technology are not only ideal for game day but also everyday comfortable wear. Women's Air Max trainers are staples for a variety of street wear outfits. Show your love for classic style with Air Max retro designs or choose a new, unique look from Nike Vapormax shoes. Find a pair of Nike sneakers for men and kids and show off your own creativity and customise your shoes with NIKEiD.

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED