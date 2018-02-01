WOMEN'S TRAINERS & SHOES (548)

- Lifestyle (215)
WOMEN'S TRAINERS & SHOES
Lace up for unmatched style and performance in women's trainers. Nike has you covered with the latest trainers, sneakers and cleats for running, training, tennis, basketball and more. Nike women's shoes feature innovative design and exclusive technologies like Flyknit, Free and Lunarlon to help you get more from your game, workout or lifestyle. Move quickly and with less resistance with lightweight Flyknit technology idea for running, football and high intensity training. Join the revolution as you dribble down the court or run the track in Nike trainers designed with Nike Air technology providing a comfortable responsive fit.
WOMEN'S TRAINERS BRING STYLE & INNOVATION TO EVERYDAY
Nike women's trainers enhanced with Nike Air technology are not only ideal for game day but also everyday comfortable wear. Women's Air Max trainers are staples for a variety of street wear outfits. Show your love for classic style with Air Max retro designs or choose a new, unique look from Nike Vapormax shoes. Find a pair of Nike sneakers for men and kids and show off your own creativity and customise your shoes with NIKEiD.