WOMEN'S RUNNING SHOES (107)

Each runner has their own style of running and needs a shoe to best support them. Nike offers a great selection of women's running shoes to fit most running styles. For a minimalist shoe, try Nike Free styles. Designed with a runner's natural landing angle, pressure and position in mind, Nike Free running trainers can help give you a more weightless run. For more cushioning shop Air Max and Lunar styles for a lightweight, suppportive and responsive feel. They are soft and plush to keep you comfortable throughout your run. Do you have a neutral gait? If so, Nike offers a wide selection of neutral running shoes to give you the proper cushion and support from start to finish. Shop all colours to find the best one that suites you. If you don't see the colour combination you want, customise your very own pair with NIKEiD.

