WOMEN'S RUNNING SHOES (107)

Go the distance and own your runs with the latest women's running shoes designed with Nike technologies. From neutral to barefoot-like, Nike carries running shoes that are created for all running styles and experience levels. Shop signature running collections like Pegasus, VaporMax and Nike Free to find the best fit for a comfortable, supportive ride.

1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Women's Running Shoe

£169.95
6 Colours


(16)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Women's Running Shoe

£149.95
6 Colours


(28)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour


(34)

Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%

Unisex Running Shoe

£199.95
Sold Out
6 Colours


(28)

Nike Zoom Fly

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£169.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc

Women's Running Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax R

Women's Running Shoe

£149.95
5 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Max 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£139.95
6 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95
4 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 13

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
6 Colours


(3)

Nike LunarSolo

Women's Running Shoe

£79.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£154.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom All Out Low 2

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95
3 Colours

Nike Zoom Strike

Women's Running Shoe

£69.95
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£114.95
3 Colours


(9)

Nike Superfly Elite

Unisex Racing Spike

£129.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Victory Elite 2

Unisex Racing Spike

£129.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 4

Women's Running Shoe

£114.95
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Zoom Victory 3

Unisex Racing Spike

£114.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Mamba 3

Unisex Distance Spike

£114.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Zoom Maxcat 4

Unisex Sprint Spike

£105
1 Colour


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Gem

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Zoom Wildhorse 4

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike High Jump Elite

Unisex Jumping Spike

£104.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Zoom Matumbo 3

Unisex Distance Spike

£104.95
2 Colours


(17)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95
5 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Women's Running Shoe

£89.95
1 Colour


(34)

Nike Zoom Streak 6 Unisex

Racing Shoe

£89.95
3 Colours

Nike Zoom Celar 5

Unisex Sprint Spike

£89.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Zoom D

Unisex Distance Spike

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Strike

Women's Running Shoe

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Zoom Rival S 9

Unisex Track Spike

£64.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Zoom Rival M 8

Unisex Distance Spike

£64.95
4 Colours


(6)

Nike Zoom Rival M 8

Unisex Distance Spike

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Rival D 9

Unisex Distance Spike

£64.95
1 Colour


(8)

Nike Zoom Rival S 8

Unisex Sprint Spike

£64.95
6 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Max 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£140 £97.97
2 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Zoom All Out Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£160 £111.97
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Zoom Victory Elite

Unisex Distance Spike

£160 £111.97
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
8 Colours


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
6 Colours

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95 £99.47
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(15)

Nike Zoom Flyknit Streak

Unisex Running Shoe

£124.95 £86.97
3 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Zoom Odyssey

Women's Running Shoe

£130 £90.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom All Out Low 2

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95 £95.47
10 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£120 £83.97
8 Colours


(5)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
2 Colours


(28)

Nike Zoom Fly

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95 £87.47
2 Colours


(9)

Nike Superfly Elite

Unisex Racing Spike

£129.95 £87.47
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom Victory Elite 2

Unisex Racing Spike

£124.95 £87.47
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom Victory Elite 2

Unisex Racing Spike

£129.95 £90.47
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Zoom All Out Low

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95 £76.97

WOMEN'S RUNNING SHOES & TRAINERS

Whatever your level, whatever your goal, Nike has a pair of women's running shoes for you. Nike women's running trainers are designed with innovative features and technologies to help you run your best. Explore all running shoes for men, boys and girls. Let Nike help you train for your best race with Nike+ Run Club Training Plans and Nike+ Apple Watch.

TYPES OF WOMEN'S RUNNING TRAINERS

Each runner has their own style of running and needs a shoe to best support them. Nike offers a great selection of women's running shoes to fit most running styles. For a minimalist shoe, try Nike Free styles. Designed with a runner's natural landing angle, pressure and position in mind, Nike Free running trainers can help give you a more weightless run. For more cushioning shop Air Max and Lunar styles for a lightweight, suppportive and responsive feel. They are soft and plush to keep you comfortable throughout your run. Do you have a neutral gait? If so, Nike offers a wide selection of neutral running shoes to give you the proper cushion and support from start to finish. Shop all colours to find the best one that suites you. If you don't see the colour combination you want, customise your very own pair with NIKEiD.

