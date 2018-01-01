ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Colour

RUNNING CLOTHING (211)

  • Running

Shop running clothes at Nike.com. Find a variety of styles, including trousers, t-shirts, capris, singlets, hoodies and more. Order online.

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Medalist

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Tights

£54.95
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Top

£29.95
3 Colours

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Therma-Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

£64.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Running Tights

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Packable Running Jacket

£74.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Speed

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

£59.95
5 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Running Tank

£34.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

£89.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£24.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Reflective Running Tights

£94.95
2 Colours

Nike Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

£79.95
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's Reflective Running Tights (Plus Size)

£94.95
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Half-Zip Top

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Essential

Women's Running Tights

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Shield

Women's Running Jacket

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank (Plus Size)

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Miler

Women's Running Hoodie

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

£69.95
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£24.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Running Half-Zip Hoodie

£57.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

£129.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

£259.95
1 Colour

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket (Plus Size)

£129.95
1 Colour

Nike Run Division

Unisex Short-Sleeve Running Jacket

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Hydration

Race Gilet

£74.95
2 Colours

Nike Shield Convertible

Women's Running Jacket

£89.95
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

£84.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Graphic Running Tights

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" (65cm approx.) Running Tights

£74.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops

£74.95
3 Colours

Nike City Bomber

Women's Running Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

£69.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

£67.95
1 Colour

Nike Speed

Women's Running Tights

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Running Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Speed

Women's Running Capris

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Power

Women's Running Tights

£54.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Element

Women's Running Top (Plus Size)

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike

Women's Running Crops

£47.95
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95
8 Colours


(2)

Nike Motion Adapt

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Essential

Women's Logo Running Tights

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£37.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Racer

Women's 23" (58.5cm approx.) Running Crops

£37.95
3 Colours

Nike Tailwind

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£38.48
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£37.95

WOMEN'S RUNNING CLOTHES

If it's a marathon you're gearing up for check out our womens marathon gear page with a selection of marathon running tops, jackets, shorts, tights featuring AeroLoft, AeroSwift and Dri-FIT technology to keep you runing in comfirt and style for longer and shoes designed to let you go the distance.

 

Shop all women's running styles >>