ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (21)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Shoe Type
Shoe Height
NIKEiD
Collections
Innovations
Colour
Size

WOMEN'S NIKE ROSHE TRAINERS (21)

  • Roshe

Utilise the simplicity and versatility of women's Nike Roshe trainers, and add styles to your rotation that are destined to become daily favourites. With understated, simple and paired-down design, women's Roshe trainers are the ideal sneaker for traveling to and from the gym and for completing your daily tasks.

Sort By:
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe Two iD

Women's Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Shoe

£89.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Women's Shoe

£89.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Shoe

£89.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Shoe

£89.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Shoe

£89.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Shoe

£89.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Roshe One Essential iD

Shoe

£89.95


(43)

Nike Roshe Two

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £55.97


(35)

Nike Roshe One

Women's Shoe

£70 £48.97


(5)

Nike Roshe Two Flyknit Hi

Women's Shoe

£150 £104.97

Nike Roshe One Premium

Women's Shoe

£70 £48.97


(3)

Nike Roshe Two Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£104.95 £73.47


(21)

Nike Roshe One Hyper Breathe

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £55.97

EMBRACE THE SIMPLICITY AND VERSATILITY OF WOMEN’S NIKE ROSHE TRAINERS

Taking cues from the practice of meditation and the concept of Zen, women’s Nike Roshe trainers are designed for everyday utility and comfort, and are ideal for commuting to the gym or for walking around town. The versatile style of women’s Roshe trainers eliminates any unnecessary components while maximizing overall flexibility, focusing on each detail to create a deceptively simple sneaker. The combination of synthetic, breathable uppers and a multi-layered cushioning system results in a shoe that feels natural and comfortable with every stride. Choose from a variety of colours, fabrics and designs and find the pairs that align with your personality and style.

ADD AN EVERYDAY OPTION TO YOUR SNEAKER ROTATION

With understated style and lightweight minimalism, women’s Roshe trainers thrive as an everyday, go-to sneaker style. The toned-down nature makes it an easy trainer to pair with all sorts of styles, from sporty to casual. Pair women’s Nike Roshes with tracksuits and tights, and discover combinations you’ll return to again and again. Shop Roshe trainers for men, girls and boys, and be sure to explore the complete collection of women's Nike lifestyle shoes for additional everyday options.