WOMEN'S NIKE ROSHE TRAINERS (21)

EMBRACE THE SIMPLICITY AND VERSATILITY OF WOMEN’S NIKE ROSHE TRAINERS
Taking cues from the practice of meditation and the concept of Zen, women’s Nike Roshe trainers are designed for everyday utility and comfort, and are ideal for commuting to the gym or for walking around town. The versatile style of women’s Roshe trainers eliminates any unnecessary components while maximizing overall flexibility, focusing on each detail to create a deceptively simple sneaker. The combination of synthetic, breathable uppers and a multi-layered cushioning system results in a shoe that feels natural and comfortable with every stride. Choose from a variety of colours, fabrics and designs and find the pairs that align with your personality and style.
ADD AN EVERYDAY OPTION TO YOUR SNEAKER ROTATION
With understated style and lightweight minimalism, women’s Roshe trainers thrive as an everyday, go-to sneaker style. The toned-down nature makes it an easy trainer to pair with all sorts of styles, from sporty to casual. Pair women’s Nike Roshes with tracksuits and tights, and discover combinations you’ll return to again and again. Shop Roshe trainers for men, girls and boys, and be sure to explore the complete collection of women's Nike lifestyle shoes for additional everyday options.