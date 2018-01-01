WOMEN'S NIKE PRESTO TRAINERS (15)

Embrace a sneaker classic with a pair of women’s Nike Presto trainers. Inspired by runners’ feedback and the desire to make a shoe with unrivaled fit and comfort, a Tobie Hatfield-led design team created a running trainer that featured special mesh fabric and a midfoot cage, delivering a style that has been oft-imitated since its initial release in 2000. This out-of-the-box thinking produced a shoe with supreme flexibility and helped earn the Air Presto the well-deserved “T-Shirt for the Foot” moniker. Women’s Nike Presto trainers continue to utilize interesting materials and inventive colourways, breathing new life into the iconic and beloved silhouette.

