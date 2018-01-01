WOMEN'S NIKE PRESTO TRAINERS (15)

- Lifestyle (15)
ADD AN ICON TO YOUR ROTATION WITH WOMEN’S NIKE AIR PRESTO TRAINERS
Embrace a sneaker classic with a pair of women’s Nike Presto trainers. Inspired by runners’ feedback and the desire to make a shoe with unrivaled fit and comfort, a Tobie Hatfield-led design team created a running trainer that featured special mesh fabric and a midfoot cage, delivering a style that has been oft-imitated since its initial release in 2000. This out-of-the-box thinking produced a shoe with supreme flexibility and helped earn the Air Presto the well-deserved “T-Shirt for the Foot” moniker. Women’s Nike Presto trainers continue to utilize interesting materials and inventive colourways, breathing new life into the iconic and beloved silhouette.
COMFORT THAT GOES BEYOND DESIGN WITH NIKE AIR PRESTO
The foot-hugging upper of the Presto conforms to your foot for support, while the outsole contains rubber pods for enhanced traction. Its minimalist design has attracted both runners and non-runners alike, and has given the women’s Presto a firm position in the history of sneaker design. Find women’s Nike Presto trainers in colours and materials suited for different seasons and different styles. Shop Nike Air Presto trainers for men, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the complete collection of women's Nike lifestyle sneakers for additional footwear options.