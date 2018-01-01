ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
2901_womens_pwh_plussize1.jpg

NIKE PLUS SIZE COLLECTION
 Find your ideal fit and carry on in style and confidence.

ALL

Women Plus Sizes
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour
Size

PLUS SIZE WOMEN'S CLOTHING (80)

Find your ideal fit and attack your training with style and confidence with Nike's collection of plus-size women's clothing. Featuring 1X to 3X sizing, women's plus-size gear is designed with signature Nike fabric technologies, and designed to move with you and to help keep you dry and comfortable throughout your workouts.

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

£24.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank (Plus Size)

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's Training Capris (Plus Size)

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Trousers (Plus Size)

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape (Plus Size)

£94.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Trousers (Plus Size)

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

£26.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

£21.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Women's Jacket (Plus Size)

£67.95
4 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)

£28.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry Elastika

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket (Plus Size)

£129.95
3 Colours

Nike Breathe Elastika

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

£79.95
2 Colours

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's Reflective Running Tights (Plus Size)

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

£42.95
2 Colours

Nike Dry

Women's Full-Zip Training Hoodie (Plus Size)

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's Leggings (Plus Size)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Racer

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Breathe

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Capris (Plus Size)

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

£24.95
1 Colour

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's Training Trousers (Plus Size)

£69.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Element

Women's Running Top (Plus Size)

£47.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Therma Flex

Women's Sweatshirt Training Top (Plus Size)

£69.95
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

£24.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Trousers (Plus Size)

£69.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Mid Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Flow

Women's Training Trousers (Plus Size)

£64.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Sculpt

Women's High-Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) High-Waist Training Tights (Plus Size)

£69.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings (Plus Size)

£31.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings (Plus Size)

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Hoodie (Plus Size)

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Club Logo 2

Women's Leggings

£21.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Women's Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)

£16.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Crops (Plus Size)

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike Flex 2-in-1

Women's Training Shorts (Plus Size)

£31.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Element

Women's Running Top (Plus Size)

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear

Women's Metallic Leggings (Plus Size)

£31.95 £21.97
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Rally

Women's Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)

£42.95 £29.97
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)

£31.95 £21.97
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)

£89.95 £67.97
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Rally

Women's Trousers (Plus Size)

£42.95 £29.97
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)

£28.95 £20.97

NIKE WOMEN'S PLUS SIZE COLLECTION

Designed to be the ideal fit for sizes 1X to 3X, Nike women’s plus size clothing provides the style and performance for all your favourite ways to move. Plus size women's tops, tights, hoodies, sports bras and shorts are designed to support you and keep you comfortable throughout your workouts. Choose from a variety of styles and colour combinations, and find the women’s plus size items you need to approach you training regimen with confidence and style.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SIGNATURE NIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Utilize the best and latest Nike fabric technologies like Nike Power and Dri-FIT and find the training gear you need to complete your activities. Nike Dri-FIT products are designed to keep you comfortable and dry, wicking away moisture in order to help you push through the most strenuous points of your workouts. With everyday go-to items like the Nike Epic Lux running tights, take advantage of Nike Power fabric, engineered to be supportive and stretchy so you can move freely and enjoy a full range of motion. Find everything you need to prepare for your training with women’s plus size clothing and be sure to explore Nike Women for style & fitness inspiration.