PLUS SIZE WOMEN'S CLOTHING (80)

NIKE WOMEN'S PLUS SIZE COLLECTION
Designed to be the ideal fit for sizes 1X to 3X, Nike women’s plus size clothing provides the style and performance for all your favourite ways to move. Plus size women's tops, tights, hoodies, sports bras and shorts are designed to support you and keep you comfortable throughout your workouts. Choose from a variety of styles and colour combinations, and find the women’s plus size items you need to approach you training regimen with confidence and style.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SIGNATURE NIKE TECHNOLOGIES
Utilize the best and latest Nike fabric technologies like Nike Power and Dri-FIT and find the training gear you need to complete your activities. Nike Dri-FIT products are designed to keep you comfortable and dry, wicking away moisture in order to help you push through the most strenuous points of your workouts. With everyday go-to items like the Nike Epic Lux running tights, take advantage of Nike Power fabric, engineered to be supportive and stretchy so you can move freely and enjoy a full range of motion. Find everything you need to prepare for your training with women’s plus size clothing and be sure to explore Nike Women for style & fitness inspiration.