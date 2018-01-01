ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (0)
  • Running (7)
  • Football (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Innovations
Best For
NIKEiD
Width
Size
Colour

WOMEN'S PEGASUS RUNNING SHOES (7)

Shop women's running shoes at Nike.com. Find a variety of women's running trainers and order online.

Sort By:
6 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£114.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Gem

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £83.47

WOMEN’S NIKE PEGASUS

Comfort and speed is combined in the Nike women’s Pegasus running shoes. The double Zoom Air units, one in the forefoot and one in the heel, provide a soft yet snappy feel to go the distance. The responsive cushioning gives you that extra spring in your step for all your speed runs. Whether you run on a treadmill or hit the streets, the Zoom Pegasus shoes provide the support you need to push through any workout. They are neutral running shoes that are great for supinators. Shop all women’s running clothes and gear to style your next running outfit. Check out all running shoes or additional Zoom styles including Zoom Vomero, Zoom Elite, Zoom Odyssey and Zoom Structure.

 

Customise your ride with NIKEiD >>