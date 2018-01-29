Women's Jackets & Gilets (76)

Battle the elements with Nike women's jackets, gilets and vests. Our jackets and vests are engineered with the latest Nike tehcnologies like Dri-FIT and Aeroloft and also come in a variety of styles like water-repellant, reversible and brushed fleece. Stay warm in the wind, rain and snow with Nike jackets, gilets and vests, available for men, women, boys and girls. Complete your cold-weather look by shopping all Nike women's.



Browse the Nike Store for our selection of women's shoes, clothing and gear >>

