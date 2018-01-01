Women's Air Huarache Shoes (32)

Add an iconic Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette to your collection with a pair of women’s Huarache trainers. Inspired by water skiing and stripped down to the essentials, the Huarache was embraced by performance athletes and pop culture in equal doses, contributing to the sneaker’s longevity and relevance. Designed to stretch with your foot, women’s Huaraches are an ideal all-day and everyday sneaker option that pairs well with any wardrobe. Shop Huaraches for men, boys and girls and check out all Nike lifestyle sneakers for the latest selection of everyday footwear.

Customise a pair of women’s Huaraches with NIKEiD >>

