ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour
Size

Women's Hoodies (43)

Sort By:
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£54.95
3 Colours

Nike Air

Women's Hoodie

£54.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£59.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape (Plus Size)

£94.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)

£54.95
2 Colours

Hurley Therma Winchester

Women's Fleece Jacket

£93.95
2 Colours

Hurley One And Only Top Full Zip

Women's Fleece Hoodie

£46.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Swoosh

Women's Hoodie

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Hoodie (Plus Size)

£47.95
1 Colour

Hurley Split Zip Fleece

Women's Hoodie

£50.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Women's Half-Zip Hoodie

£59.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Running Half-Zip Hoodie

£57.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Rally

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Miler

Women's Running Hoodie

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Hoodie

£47.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

£54.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Hoodie

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Dry

Women's Full-Zip Training Hoodie (Plus Size)

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Showtime

Women's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Women's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

£79.95
1 Colour

Los Angeles Lakers Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

£79.95
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

£79.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Dry Pure

Women's 3/4 Sleeve Half-Zip Tennis Top

£47.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Hoodie

£69.95
1 Colour

NikeLab Essentials Insulated Short-Sleeve

Women's Hoodie

£220
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

£79.95
Sold Out
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

£79.95
Sold Out
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Rally

Women's Pullover Hoodie (Plus Size)

£42.95 £29.97
1 Colour

Nike Air

Women's Hoodie

£54.95 £43.47
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)

£89.95 £67.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£54.95 £34.97
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

£94.95 £75.47
1 Colour

Nike Air

Women's Hoodie

£59.95 £47.47
1 Colour

Hurley One And Only Pendleton

Women's Hoodie

£54.95 £37.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Running Half-Zip Hoodie

£57.95 £40.47
1 Colour

Nike Therma

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Hoodie

£54.95 £37.97
2 Colours

Nike Therma

Women's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

£59.95 £47.47
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Hoodie

£47.95 £33.47
2 Colours

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Hoodie

£69.95 £55.47

WOMEN'S HOODIES

Stay warm and comfortable in cooler weather with Nike women's hoodies. Choose from a variety of styles from pullovers, zip-ups and jumpers. Nike hoodies for women are constructed with performance in mind to keep you comfortable regardless if you’re relaxing or heading to practice. Shop women’s hoodies by style, technology or sport and check out hoodies for men, boys and girls, so everyone is covered. For a streamlined, head-to-toe look, pair your jacket with any Nike women’s trainers.

 

Browse the Nike Store for our selection of women's shoes, clothing and gear >>