ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Colour

WOMEN'S HATS, CAPS & HEADBANDS (132)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Metal Swoosh Logo

Adjustable Hat

£11.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Heritage 86 Swoosh

Adjustable Hat

£12.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Heritage 86 Futura

Adjustable Hat

£19.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear AW84

Adjustable Hat

£19.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Classic 99

Adjustable Hat

£31.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Pro Swoosh

Adjustable Hat

£16.95
1 Colour

Hurley Aloha Cruiser

Adjustable Hat

£29.95
1 Colour

Hurley Surfari

Unisex Fitted Hat

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Pro

Adjustable Hat

£21.95
1 Colour

Hurley Garden Dri-FIT

Unisex Adjustable Hat

£29.95
3 Colours

Nike Metal Swoosh H86

Adjustable Hat

£12.95
1 Colour

Hurley One And Only

Women's Adjustable Hat

£25.95
1 Colour

Hurley One And Only Palmer

Women's Adjustable Hat

£29.95
2 Colours

Nike AeroBill

Running Hat

£26.95
3 Colours

Nike AeroBill

Running Hat

£21.95
1 Colour

Jordan Jumpman Snapback

Adjustable Hat

£24.95
7 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro Swoosh 2.0

Headband

£12.95
1 Colour

Nike Metallic

Hairbands (3 Pack)

£10
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Printed

Headbands (6 Pack)

£12.95
1 Colour

Nike Logo Twist

Headband

£13.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Printed

Headbands (6 Pack)

£12.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Headband

£15
2 Colours


(18)

Nike Vapor Classic 99 SF

Fitted Hat

£19.95
2 Colours

Nike Logo

Headband

£8.95
2 Colours

Nike Printed Hazard Stripe Assorted

Headbands (3 Pack)

£11.95
1 Colour


(18)

Nike Vapor Classic 99 SF

Fitted Hat

£21.95
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Dri-FIT 2.0

Head Tie

£8.95
1 Colour

Nike Printed Logo Twist

Headband

£13.95
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour


(1)

Los Angeles Lakers Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Milwaukee Bucks Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

New York Knicks Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Miami Heat Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

San Antonio Spurs Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Brooklyn Nets Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Houston Rockets Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Oklahoma City Thunder Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Minnesota Timberwolves Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Orlando Magic Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Philadelphia 76ers Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

LA Clippers Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Portland Trail Blazers Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

New Orleans Pelicans Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Detroit Pistons Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Memphis Grizzlies Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Denver Nuggets Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Washington Wizards Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Atlanta Hawks Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Sacramento Kings Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Utah Jazz Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Indiana Pacers Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
1 Colour

Phoenix Suns Nike Heritage86

Unisex NBA Hat

£24.95
4 Colours

Nike SB Icon

Adjustable Hat

£26.95
4 Colours


(1)

Nike SB Fisherman

Knit Hat

£16.95
1 Colour

Nike SB H86

Adjustable Hat

£26.95
2 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt AeroBill

Women's Tennis Visor

£16.95
2 Colours


(2)

NikeCourt Heritage 86

Adjustable Tennis Hat

£21.95
4 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt RF AeroBill H86

Adjustable Hat

£24.95
2 Colours

Nike SB H86

Adjustable Cap

£26.95

WOMEN'S HATS & HEADBANDS

Keep cool during your workout with women’s hats and headbands from Nike. Women’s hats keep your head protected from the elements while headbands keep your hair off your face, eliminating distractions. Complete your look with women’s trainers and clothing or find Nike hats for men and kids.

 

Shop all women's products >>