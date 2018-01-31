WOMEN'S TIGHTS & LEGGINGS (51)

Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights
- Compression & Nike Pro (32)
- Trousers (9)
- Tights & Leggings (51)
- Joggers & Sweatpants (1)
NIKE PANT STUDIO
Discover the collection
WOMEN'S GYM LEGGINGS
Rock your next workout class or training session with confidence in women’s gym leggings from Nike. Built with innovation in mind, Nike training tights move with you while providing support and comfort from hip to hem. Shop all women’s gym clothing and shoes to complete your look, and keep your gear organized with gym bags. Find men’s gym clothing and gear or shop all training looks.