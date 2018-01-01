ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Best For
Innovations
NIKEiD
Colour
Size

WOMEN'S GYM TRAINERS (35)

The right pair of women's gym trainers can help you perform your best during any workout. Nike has training shoes designed for a variety of exercises from spin and boxing to yoga and dance. Explore all gym trainer styles to find a pair that provides the proper support and function you need to get the most out of each training session.

Sort By:
5 Colours


(6)

Nike Metcon DSX Flyknit 2

Women's Cross Training, Weightlifting Shoe

£134.95
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Metcon 4

Women's Cross Training, Weightlifting Shoe

£114.95
5 Colours


(44)

Nike Romaleos 3

Weightlifting Shoe

£169.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Romaleos 3

Women's Weightlifting Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 Selfie

Women's Training Shoe

£114.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Women's Training Shoe

£129.95
4 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit Lux

Women's Training Shoe

£119.95
2 Colours


(62)

Nike Air Monarch IV

Unisex Training Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Zoom Strong 2

Women's Bootcamp, Workout Shoe

£104.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit Selfie

Women's Training Shoe

£119.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Strong 2 Selfie

Women's Bootcamp, Workout Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Condition TR 2 Premium

Women's Training Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Flex TR 7 Premium

Women's Training Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike Free TR 7 Selfie

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
3 Colours


(21)

Nike Free TR 7

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £59.47
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Free TR Flyknit 2

Women's Bodyweight Training, Workout Shoe

£114.95 £79.97
2 Colours

Nike Free Trainer 7 Premium

Women's Bodyweight Training, Workout Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Strong 2 Gem

Women's Bootcamp, Workout Shoe

£104.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Zoom Strong 2

Women's Bootcamp, Workout Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Condition TR 2

Women's Training Shoe

£79.95 £63.47
3 Colours


(21)

Nike Free TR 7

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
2 Colours

Nike Zoom Condition TR 2

Women's Training Shoe

£79.95 £55.47
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Fitness

Women's Training Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours

Nike Flex TR 7 Print

Women's Training Shoe

£59.95 £47.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Strong 2 Reflect

Women's Training Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Fitness Reflect

Women's Training Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
1 Colour

Nike Free TR 7 Reflect

Women's Training Shoe

£92.95 £64.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Zoom Strong 2 Metallic

Women's Training Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Fitness Metallic

Women's Training Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit Lux

Women's Training Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Condition

Women's Training Shoe

£75 £52.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free TR 7 Metallic

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Flex Trainer 7

Women's Training Shoe

£59.95 £39.47
1 Colour


(17)

Nike Studio Wrap 4

Women's Training Shoe

£54.95 £34.97

WOMEN'S GYM TRAINERS

Get better from the ground up with Nike women’s gym trainers. Explore women's cross trainers for a versatile training shoe that provides the flexibility and support you need to help you conquer any training programme. Looking for shoes to wear during studio classes? Nike offers a wide selection of studio shoes ideal for yoga, pilates, dance and barre. Explore the variety of women's training shoe styles with the latest Nike technology to find the one that fits your workout routine, and browse the selection of training bags and backpacks to bring to the gym. Complete your look with training tops, trousers and shorts. Check out men's training shoes to find a pair he will love.

 

Shop all women's training styles.

 

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED