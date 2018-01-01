ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Women
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Collections
Fit
Colour

Women's Gym & Training Clothing (190)

  • Gym & Training

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

£42.95
3 Colours

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

£49.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Short-Sleeve Top

£34.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Capris

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro JDI

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's Training Crops

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's JDI Training Tights

£37.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Elastika

Women's Training Tank Top

£31.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

£37.95
8 Colours


(2)

Nike Motion Adapt

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£47.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£69.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95
4 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Hijab

£24.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

£34.95
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Sculpt Hyper

Women's Training Tights

£44.95
3 Colours


(20)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
1 Colour


(14)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Training Tights

£42.95
1 Colour


(12)

Nike Classic Padded

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Hyper

Women's Training Tights

£44.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95
2 Colours

Nike

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry

Women's Training Capris

£19.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

£37.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

£79.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Training Tights

£54.95
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

£21.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Graphic Training Tights

£47.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro Cropped

Women's Training Tank

£26.95
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Training Tights

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank Top

£16.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top (Compressive Fit)

£67.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Hoodie

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

£59.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

£54.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Indy Soft

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£31.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Zip

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Sculpt Hyper

Women's High-Rise Training Crops

£39.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) Mid Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

£69.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Elastika Cropped

Women's Training Tank Top

£26.95
1 Colour


(34)

Nike Pro

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

£19.95
3 Colours

Nike Studio

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

£26.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Hoodie

£59.95
6 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tank

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Therma Flex

Women's Sweatshirt Training Top (Plus Size)

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Bliss Lux

Women's Training Trousers

£69.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Pro Warm

Women's Top

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry Lux Flow

Women's Training Trousers

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Power Legendary

Women's 28" (71cm approx.) High-Waist Training Tights (Plus Size)

£69.95
3 Colours

Nike

Women's Training Tank

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Women's Training Shorts

£31.95

WOMEN'S GYM CLOTHES

Whether you’re hitting the gym or running to your next workout class, Nike has your needs covered. From athletic bras to training tights, Nike women’s workout clothing is designed for comfort and mobility. Shop our entire selection of women's gym clothes including tops and shorts to complete your look. Don't forget a pair of Nike women’s gym shoes or essentials like gym bags.

 

Shop all women's training >>