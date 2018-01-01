ADDED TO BAG
NIKE CORTEZ

NIKE CORTEZ Bill Bowerman’s original running
shoe defined innovation. Now it’s
time for it to define your style.

Women's Cortez Shoes (31)

  • Cortez

  • Cortez

Originally engineered to be lighter than any other shoe, the women's Nike Cortez transcends its running roots. Having remained stylish for over four decades, women's Cortez shoes have become a style icon.

WOMEN'S NIKE CORTEZ SHOES

Updated for comfort and everyday wear, women's Nike Cortez shoes still feature the same classic, iconic look. Injected Phylon midsole provides lightweight cushioning for a smooth ride. Classic design lines resemble the original Cortez. Check out our Nike Cortez styles for men, boys and girls.

 

Customise your Cortez trainers with NIKEiD >>