Women's Nike Air Max Trainers (62)

NIKE AIR MAX Walk on air you can see and feel.
Air Max revolutionised cushioned
comfort. How will you style yours?

DISCOVER THE LATEST WOMEN'S NIKE AIR MAX TRAINERS

Step into the past, present and future of style and comfort with a pair of Nike women’s Air Max trainers. Choose from iconic silhouettes in both classic and contemporary colourways with the Air Max 1, Air Max 90 and Air Max 97, or slide into a pair of Air Max Theas or VaporMax for the latest and greatest in Nike design and technology. Find the styles and colours that suit your wardrobe and personality, and pair them with women’s leggings and tights for a look that can go everywhere.

EMBRACE THE HISTORY OF AIR MAX FOOTWEAR

Dating back over thirty years to 1987 with the initial release of the Nike Air Max 1, the women’s Air Max family has continued to grow, innovate and reinvent with both sport-specific and lifestyle footwear designs. The legacy of visible air continues to expand with the recent releases of the VaporMax and the Air Max 270, and continues to pay homage to the sneakers that set the foundation for the signature Nike cushioning technology. From classic, retro models to the latest releases, the women’s Nike Air Max collection has the styles and colour combinations to improve any sneaker rotation. Shop Air Max shoes for men, boys and girls, and check out the entire women's Nike footwear collection for an even wider selection.