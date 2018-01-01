Women's Nike Air Max 97 Trainers (14)

- Lifestyle (14)
DISCOVER THE LATEST WOMEN’S AIR MAX 97 TRAINERS
Embrace the resurgence of a beloved sneaker icon and improve your collection with a pair of women’s Air Max 97 trainers from Nike. Inspired by the dynamics of water, Air Max 97 shoes have always been known for their bold, out-of-the-box design, and have remained stylish and relevant for decades. Choose from a variety of women’s Air Max 97 shoes in an assortment of versions and colours, and find the pairs that align with your personality and style. Combine women’s Air Max 97 trainers with a pair of women’s leggings for a modern and flexible look that can go wherever you go.
EMBRACE THE LEGACY OF WOMEN’S AIR MAX 97 DESIGN
With over twenty years of staying power, the Christian Tresser-designed Air Max 97 continues to find fans with its combination of bold design and sneaker innovation. Featuring the first-ever full-length, visible air cushioning unit and a hidden lacing system, the women’s Air Max 97 pushed the Air Max family forward and paved the way for countless future sneaker designs. Shop Air Max 97 shoes for men, and be sure to check out the entire women’s Nike Air Max collection for the latest selection of new and classic sneakers.