Women's Nike Air Max 95 Trainers (4)

Add a 1995 sneaker icon to your footwear rotation with a pair of women’s Air Max 95 trainers. As one of Nike’s most avant-garde sneaker designs of all time, the Air Max 95 found favour amongst serious performance athletes and streetwear enthusiasts alike and has remained popular and relevant for decades. Choose from an assortment of women’s Air Max 95 trainers in a variety of colours, and find the pairs that vibe with your personality and style. Combine women’s Air Max 95 shoes with women’s leggings for a modern look that has the versatility to go everywhere you go.

