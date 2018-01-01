Women's Nike Air Max 95 Trainers (4)

- Lifestyle (4)
DISCOVER THE LATEST WOMEN’S AIR MAX 95 TRAINERS
Add a 1995 sneaker icon to your footwear rotation with a pair of women’s Air Max 95 trainers. As one of Nike’s most avant-garde sneaker designs of all time, the Air Max 95 found favour amongst serious performance athletes and streetwear enthusiasts alike and has remained popular and relevant for decades. Choose from an assortment of women’s Air Max 95 trainers in a variety of colours, and find the pairs that vibe with your personality and style. Combine women’s Air Max 95 shoes with women’s leggings for a modern look that has the versatility to go everywhere you go.
EMBRACE THE LEGACY WITH AIR MAX 95 DESIGN
Inspired by a rainy day on Nike’s campus and the process of rain eroding the earth, designer Sergio Lozano combined these nature-based observations with inspiration derived from human anatomy to create the inventive Air Max 95 silhouette, resulting in an instantly iconic sneaker that cleverly balances structure, flow and colour. With over twenty years of staying power, women’s Air Max 95 trainers have capitalized on this timeless design and crossover appeal, and continue to catch the attention of fans new and old. Shop Nike Air Max 95 shoes for men and be sure to check out the full collection of women’s Air Max shoes for the latest selection of signature Air footwear.