Women's Nike Air Max 90 Trainers (6)

- Lifestyle (6)
- Running (0)
- Football (0)
- Basketball (0)
- Gym & Training (0)
- Skateboarding (0)
- More
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Athletics (0)
- Yoga (0)
- Dance (0)
- Spinning (0)
- Walking (0)
- Boxing (0)
WOMEN'S AIR MAX 90 NIKE SHOES
Released in 1990, the Nike Air Max 90 for Women features a larger volume of encapsulated inert gas to improve on its predecessors. Starting in the 70's, Nike incorporated a revolutionary Air-Sole unit in footwear. Then with the debut of the Air Max 1 the air-sole was visible in the heel and suddenly you can see as well as feel the comfort of the Air Max. Now the Air Max 90 has a larger unit providing you more support and comfort in your everyday shoe.
STYLE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION IN WOMEN'S AIR MAX 90s
The most popular Air Max has been reinvented with many more designs and styles available for the Women's Air Max 90. Choose a flyknit Air Max 90 for a softer, lighter feel or choose between suede or leather overlays for the best match to your favourite streetwear look. Browse more striking colour combinations with the same great level of cushioning or step in the designers seat and customise your own pair of women's Nike Air Max 90 shoes with NIKEiD. Complete your look with Nike women's tops, pants, hoodies and gear and also find Air Max 90 for men and kids.