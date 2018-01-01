Women's Nike Air Max 90 Trainers (6)

Released in 1990, the Nike Air Max 90 for Women features a larger volume of encapsulated inert gas to improve on its predecessors. Starting in the 70's, Nike incorporated a revolutionary Air-Sole unit in footwear. Then with the debut of the Air Max 1 the air-sole was visible in the heel and suddenly you can see as well as feel the comfort of the Air Max. Now the Air Max 90 has a larger unit providing you more support and comfort in your everyday shoe.

