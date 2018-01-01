ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
1016 XCAT PWH DG STYLEGUIDE.jpg

WINTER WEAR
COLLECTION Cold weather clothing and shoes
for him and her.

|

|

|

|

Winter
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
NIKEiD
Best For
Brand
Colour

WINTER WEAR (564)

Layer up to keep the cold away with Nike winter clothes featuring Shield, Therma, and Dri-Fit Technology. Add insulated Nike winter shoes for the ideal cold weather clothing combination.

Sort By:
2 Colours


(34)

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Men's Shoe

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's Velour Hoodie

£69.95
12 Colours


(58)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

£69.95
12 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Max 95 OG

Women's Shoe

£119.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Hoodie

£59.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Women's Jacket (Plus Size)

£67.95
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux Flash

Women's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Reflective Running Tights

£94.95
2 Colours

Nike Shield Convertible

Women's Running Jacket

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike AeroShield

Men's Running Jacket

£259.95
1 Colour

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Men's Running Jacket

£129.95
2 Colours


(21)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Trousers

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Air

Men's Fleece Joggers

£44.95
Sold Out
10 Colours


(32)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Men's Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Shield

Women's Running Jacket

£89.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

£129.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top (Compressive Fit)

£67.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Women's Training Tights

£59.95
1 Colour


(21)

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Men's Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Air

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£54.95
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

£94.95
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Air Zoom Wildhorse 3 Gore-Tex

Men's Running Shoe

£114.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Shield Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

£69.95
2 Colours


(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Women's Boot

£119.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
1 Colour


(6)

Nike SB Dunk High

Men's Boot

£109.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Fleece Joggers

£37.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max 97 Ultra '17

Women's Shoe

£144.95
Sold Out
2 Colours


(13)

Nike Zoom Train Command

Men's Bootcamp, Gym Shoe

£104.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Men's Running Shoe

£124.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Therma-Sphere

Men's Training Trousers

£59.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Max

Men's Training Full-Zip Hoodie

£149.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Dualtone Racer

Women's Shoe

£71.95 £49.97
2 Colours

Nike AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

£259.95
3 Colours


(11)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

Men's Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Club

Men's Camo Fleece Joggers

£54.95
Sold Out
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Air Max 95 Premium

Men's Shoe

£124.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Element

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95
5 Colours


(30)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Joggers

£37.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Trousers

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Trousers

£79.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£54.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech

Women's Jacket

£149.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

£29.95
4 Colours


(10)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£31.95
2 Colours


(10)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2

Men's Golf Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour


(8)

Nike Air Max 1 Premium

Men's Shoe

£109.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Air Force 1

Older Kids' Shoe (3-6)

£49.95
3 Colours

Nike Cotton Cushion Crew

Socks (3 Pair)

£10.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Full-Zip

Men's Hoodie

£47.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Joggers

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid 06

Kids' Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Women's Trousers

£30
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

£37.95

WINTER WEAR

Designed to envelop you in lightweight warmth, Nike winter wear will help you conqueor the harshest elements and move with ease. Nike provides all winter gear from boots and jackets to hoodies and trousers. Shop the entire winter collection to stay protected from any unexpected weather that comes your way, including rain, wind and snow. Explore the a wide selection of gear for men and women to enjoy and stay warm as the temperature drops.

 

Shop the entire selection of Nike clothing.