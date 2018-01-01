STEFAN JANOSKI SHOES (34)

MASTER TRICKS WITH SB JANOSKI SHOES
Grab your board or just hit the streets in Nike SB Janoski skate shoes. Inspired by Stefan Janoski’s laid-back skating style, Janoski shoes offer a perfect blend of performance and design. Choose from a variety of styles and technologies including Zoom Janoski and Air Max Janoski shoes. The Zoom Janoski trainers are a signature style with a low-profile, minimalist aesthetic and maximum boardfeel. His Max shoes provide excellent impact protection and a natural ride with a Max Air unit under the heel and deep flex grooves. Shop Janoski skate shoes for men and women, and be sure to check out the entire Nike skate shoes collection for the latest selection of board-ready footwear.
INSPIRED BY NIKE SB STEFAN JANOSKI
Achieve the classic skate silhouette with shoes inspired by Nike SB Stefan Janoski. Whether you are new to the skate scene or have mastered the kickflip, Nike has a pair of skate trainers for you. Be ready to hit the streets and build up your skate wardrobe with SB hoodies and a pair of trousers. If you can't find the pair you want, you can customise Janoski shoes with NIKEiD to add your own personality and style. Explore the entire Nike SB collection for the latest skate clothing for a streamlined look you can flaunt at the park or around town.