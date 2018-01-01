Skate Shoes (88)

Discover skateboarding shoes designed for every type of terrain with skate shoes and trainers from Nike SB. Choose from a variety of designs, styles and colourways including Stefan Janoski skate shoes, Air Max SB, Dunk, Blazer and Nike Hyperfeel, and pair with Nike SB shirts, hoodies and pants for a complete look that complements your personality and style. Featuring the best in Nike SB technology, hit the park and the street with confidence, skate all day, and let your style and skating do the talking. Shop skate shoes for men, women, boys and girls and be sure to check out the entire Nike SB collection for an even wider assortment of skate products.

Customise your skate shoes with NIKEiD >>

