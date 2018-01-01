ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Skate Shoes (88)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike SB Zoom Dunk Low Pro Deconstructed

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£89.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape Deconstructed

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Deconstructed

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Dunk Mid Pro

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
5 Colours


(4)

Nike SB Solarsoft Portmore II Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£54.95
4 Colours


(1)

Nike SB Solarsoft Portmore II

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour


(13)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max L

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£99.95
3 Colours


(19)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£74.95
2 Colours


(12)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski OG

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
7 Colours


(1)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Blazer Mid

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike SB Check Solarsoft

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£52.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£89.95
5 Colours


(5)

Nike SB Delta Force Vulc

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Check Solar

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

£52.95
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
3 Colours

Nike SB Portmore II Solarsoft Slip-on

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£54.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£37.95
3 Colours


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour


(6)

Nike SB Dunk High

Men's Boot

£109.95
3 Colours


(5)

Nike SB Blazer Low

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Check Canvas

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£37.95
3 Colours


(4)

Nike SB Zoom Paul Rodriguez Ten

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike SB Dunk Pro High "Supa"

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike SB x Poler Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-On Suede

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Bruin Hi

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-On

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Canvas Deconstructed

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Check Canvas

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Check Canvas

Younger Kids' Shoe

£29.95
3 Colours

Nike SB Team Classic

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour


(8)

Nike SB Check Solarsoft Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Solarsoft Portmore II

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

£54.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
7 Colours

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95
1 Colour


(4)

Nike SB Nyjah

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £41.97
2 Colours

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike SB FC Classic

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95 £43.97
1 Colour


(5)

Nike SB Delta Force Vulc

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£47.95 £33.47
2 Colours

Nike SB Portmore II Ultralight

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£52.95 £36.97
2 Colours

Nike SB Solarsoft Portmore II Mid

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
1 Colour


(1)

Nike SB Solarsoft Portmore II Mid Premium

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95 £48.47
2 Colours


(4)

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor Leather

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid XT Bota

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £75.47
3 Colours

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour


(19)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max Mid

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike SB Blazer Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95 £48.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£74.95 £59.47

SKATE SHOES

Discover skateboarding shoes designed for every type of terrain with skate shoes and trainers from Nike SB. Choose from a variety of designs, styles and colourways including Stefan Janoski skate shoes, Air Max SB, Dunk, Blazer and Nike Hyperfeel, and pair with Nike SB shirts, hoodies and pants for a complete look that complements your personality and style. Featuring the best in Nike SB technology, hit the park and the street with confidence, skate all day, and let your style and skating do the talking. Shop skate shoes for men, women, boys and girls and be sure to check out the entire Nike SB collection for an even wider assortment of skate products.

 

Customise your skate shoes with NIKEiD >>

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED