ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
sp18_pwh_NFS_30percent.jpg

30% OFF
NIKE FACTORY STORE

Learn More
Sale
Gender
Shoes
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

AIR MAX SALE SHOES (77)

Shop Nike Air Max sale shoes to save on the iconic sneaker silhouettes you love. Find versatile styles that provide the comfort and cushion you need for your next busy day running from one activity to another. Find Nike favourites including Air Max 90, Air Max 95 and more.

Sort By:
1 Colour


(9)

Nike Air Max 90 Essential

Men's Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
Sold Out
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Max 90 Big Logo

Men's Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max Thea LX

Women's Shoe

£104.95 £76.97
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter SE

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
2 Colours


(11)

Nike Air Max Zero Essential

Men's Shoe

£104.95 £69.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Air Max Jewell LX

Women's Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max Flair SE

Men's Shoe

£149.95 £104.47
7 Colours


(24)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Prime SL

Men's Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Air Max Thea Premium

Women's Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Pippen

Men's Shoe

£139.95 £111.47
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Air Max Jewell

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95 £48.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95 £71.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Younger Kids' Shoe

£44.95 £30.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max Thea LX

Women's Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Older Kids' Shoe

£79.95 £63.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air Max Flair

Men's Shoe

£144.95 £100.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Force Max

Men's Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95 £51.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Older Kids' (Basketball) Shoe

£44.95 £35.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Vision

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour


(10)

LeBron 15

Basketball Shoe

£159.95 £111.47
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Air Max Jewell

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97
1 Colour


(13)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max L

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
4 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Men's Running Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
1 Colour

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Vision

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95 £59.47
3 Colours

Nike Air Max Vision

Men's Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Air Max Jewell

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97
1 Colour

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95 £47.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Vision

Older Kids' Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
2 Colours

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £37.97
2 Colours


(52)

Nike Air Max 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£139.95 £97.47
6 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Max 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£140 £97.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 NS GPX

Men's Shoe

£134.95 £93.97
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max Jewell LX

Women's Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Jewell Premium

Women's Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£94.95 £75.97
7 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max Fury

Men's Running Shoe

£84.95 £58.97
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Zoom All Out Low

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95 £76.97
9 Colours

Nike Air Max Fury

Women's Running Shoe

£84.95 £58.97
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£99.95 £79.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

£69.95 £45.47
3 Colours


(20)

Nike Air Max 95 SneakerBoot

Men's Boot

£154.95 £107.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 Premium SE

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Men's Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
3 Colours


(16)

Nike Zoom All Out Low

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Zero SE

Older Kids' Shoe

£69.95 £48.47
2 Colours


(4)

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor Leather

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(19)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max Mid

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Vision

Older Kids' Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Men's Running Shoe

£89.95 £62.47

AIR MAX SHOES ON SALE

Don't miss the chance to save on the first shoe to feature visible Air in the heel for groundbreaking comfort. Shop Nike Air Max sale trainers for a variety of fan favourites including Air Max 95, Air Max 90 and many more. Next-generation Nike Air Max trainers have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.

SAVE ON YOUR FAVOURITE AIR MAX SNEAKERS

Browse all just reduced Air Max styles for pair of trainers that will provide the support and cushion you need while on the go. Find Air Max sale shoes for men, women and kids to compliment any outfit. Sizes and colours go fast, so be sure to secure a pair for yourself and any other Air Max lover. Explore all Nike clothing for the latest trousers, t-shirts and more to pair with your sneakers to create that timeless silhouette. Check out all Nike sale trainers and clothing to find more of your favourite styles on sale.