ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
en_GB_FA17-NIKE-RACE-COLLECTION-DUAL-GENDER-OCT-PWH.jpg

BREAK THROUGH Gear up for race day with everything
you need to push your pace.

|

|

Gender

RACE DAY COLLECTION (85)

Sort By:
4 Colours


(76)

Nike Zoom Fly

Men's Running Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour


(28)

Nike Zoom Fly

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Women's Running Jacket

£129.95
1 Colour

Nike Essential

Men's Running Jacket

£54.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95
3 Colours


(11)

Nike Lean

Running Waistpack

£15
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Elite Cushioned No-Show

Running Socks

£12.95
1 Colour


(4)

Nike 710ml approx. HyperFuel

Water Bottle

£11.95
1 Colour

Nike Tailwind

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£42.95
3 Colours


(65)
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Berlin)

Men's T-Shirt

£24.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Men's Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Running Top

£47.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Men's Running Shoe

£114.95
1 Colour


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£114.95
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Swift

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

£89.95
1 Colour


(14)

Nike Elite Lightweight No-Show Tab

Running Socks

£12
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (London)

Women's T-Shirt

£24.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Run

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Elite Cushion Crew

Running Socks

£12.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Paris)

Men's T-Shirt

£24.95
1 Colour

Nike Essential

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Logo Running Trousers

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Lightweight No-Show Tab

Running Socks

£7.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Elite Lightweight Compression Over-The-Calf

Running Socks

£25
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£54.95
1 Colour


(9)

Nike Elite 2.0 Crew

Running Socks

£12
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Men's Running Shoe (Wide)

£104.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Lightweight Quarter

Running Socks

£7.95
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

£47.95
1 Colour


(20)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (London)

Men's T-Shirt

£24.95
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
2 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
3 Colours


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95 £99.47
3 Colours


(19)

Nike Free RN 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
4 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £73.47
1 Colour


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
3 Colours


(15)

Nike Dri-FIT Knit

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95 £38.47
1 Colour


(34)

Nike Zoom Streak 6 Unisex

Racing Shoe

£85 £59.47
1 Colour

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£26.95 £18.47
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£114.95 £79.97
4 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

Nike Rival

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

£37.95 £24.47
1 Colour


(9)

Nike Rival

Women's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

£31.95 £20.97
1 Colour


(37)

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 12

Men's Running Shoe

£119.95 £80.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike City

Men's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Running Trousers

£69.95 £51.97
1 Colour

Nike Rival

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

£37.95 £26.47
2 Colours

Nike Miler Flash

Men's Long Sleeve Running Top

£37.95 £26.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Dri-FIT Knit

Men's Long-Sleeve Running Top

£64.95 £41.97
1 Colour


(15)

Nike Zoom Flyknit Streak

Unisex Running Shoe

£120 £83.97
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Air Zoom Structure 21

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

Nike Therma-Sphere Element Hybrid

Men's Half-Zip Running Hoodie

£84.95 £58.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 4" (10cm approx.) Running Shorts

£59.95 £38.47

MARATHON RACE COLLECTION

Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or beginner having the right running shoes and clothing can make a huge difference to your marathon performance. Nike has the best selection of marathon running shoes and clothing for any level of runner wanting to push for their best. Find stylish women's marathon shoes and gear including running tights, tops and gilets as well as men's marathon shoes and clothing featuring Nike's Dri-FIT technology. See our Nike+ Run Club Marathon Training plans to help getting race ready.

 

Shop all running styles >>