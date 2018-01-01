ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (57)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

AIR PRESTO TRAINERS (57)

Introduced in 2000, the Nike Air Presto’s ageless innovation is still ahead of its time. A defiantly unorthodox design redefined looks with that caged minimalism, perfected comfort with its neoprene stretch and liberating flexibility, and rethought fit with a new approach to finding your perfect size.

Sort By:

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95


(1)

Nike Presto Fly

Younger Kids' Shoe

£42.95

Nike Presto Fly

Younger Kids' Shoe

£42.95

Nike Presto Fly

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95

Nike Presto Fly

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95


(7)

Nike Air Presto Fly SE

Men's Shoe

£84.95


(7)

Nike Air Presto Fly SE

Men's Shoe

£84.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95


(2)

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95


(2)

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility

Men's Shoe

£120 £83.99

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility

Men's Shoe

£120 £83.99


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(19)

Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£125 £87.47

Nike Presto Fly SE

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47

Nike Presto Fly SE

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97


(7)

Nike Air Presto Fly SE

Men's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97

Nike Presto Fly SE

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47

Nike Presto Fly SE

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95 £34.47


(2)

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95 £34.47


(2)

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95 £34.47


(2)

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95 £34.47


(1)

Nike Presto Fly

Younger Kids' Shoe

£42.95 £33.97

Nike Presto Fly

Younger Kids' Shoe

£42.95 £29.97

Nike Presto Fly

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95 £27.47

Nike Presto Fly

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95 £27.47


(18)

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility

Men's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97

Nike Air Presto Fly SE

Older Kids' Shoe

£51.95 £35.97


(18)

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility

Men's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(21)

Nike Presto Fly

Men's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47

Nike Presto Fly SE

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97

Nike Presto Fly SE

Women's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £55.47


(5)

Nike Presto Fly

Women's Shoe

£79.95 £52.47


(2)

Nike Presto Extreme

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95 £33.47

LET YOUR FEET BREATHE WITH NIKE AIR PRESTO

Walk on air with the featherweight and futuristic Nike Air Presto for men, women and kids. Designed in 2000 to stimulate the sensation of bare foot running, the Presto has always been ahead of it's time. Choose from the classic Air Presto Low with unorthodox design and caged minimalism to the Air Presto Flyknit with a futuristic ankle high fit. Both styles have perfected comfort with neoprene stretch, freeing flexibility and rethought fit approaches. Lightweight does not mean supportless, these shoes will support your feet for any activity you have planned.

TAKE YOUR COMFORT TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Inspired by the comfort and minimalism of a classic T-shirt, Nike Air Presto will have you walking on cloud nine. These shoes easily transition from work to play with a change of clothing. Pair them with Nike tracksuit bottoms and your favourite graphic tee for a casual weekend look or with jeans and a polo shirt for the ultimate streetwear. Find these iconic shoes in a wide range of colourways, textures and patterns. If you want your trainers to be a show-stopper, design a custom Air Presto with NIKEiD to flaunt your style and individuality.