AIR PRESTO TRAINERS (57)

LET YOUR FEET BREATHE WITH NIKE AIR PRESTO
Walk on air with the featherweight and futuristic Nike Air Presto for men, women and kids. Designed in 2000 to stimulate the sensation of bare foot running, the Presto has always been ahead of it's time. Choose from the classic Air Presto Low with unorthodox design and caged minimalism to the Air Presto Flyknit with a futuristic ankle high fit. Both styles have perfected comfort with neoprene stretch, freeing flexibility and rethought fit approaches. Lightweight does not mean supportless, these shoes will support your feet for any activity you have planned.
TAKE YOUR COMFORT TO THE NEXT LEVEL
Inspired by the comfort and minimalism of a classic T-shirt, Nike Air Presto will have you walking on cloud nine. These shoes easily transition from work to play with a change of clothing. Pair them with Nike tracksuit bottoms and your favourite graphic tee for a casual weekend look or with jeans and a polo shirt for the ultimate streetwear. Find these iconic shoes in a wide range of colourways, textures and patterns. If you want your trainers to be a show-stopper, design a custom Air Presto with NIKEiD to flaunt your style and individuality.