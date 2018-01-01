ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (0)
  • Running (16)
  • Football (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

RUNNING SHOES (16)

Shop running shoes at Nike.com. Find a variety of running trainers for men, women, girls and boys. Order online.

Sort By:
10 Colours


(65)
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95
6 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Gem

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£51.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
2 Colours


(26)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(23)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 32

Men's Running Shoe

£90 £71.97
1 Colour


(23)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 32

Men's Running Shoe

£90 £62.99
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£51.95 £35.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Men's Running Shoe

£124.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Shield iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Men's Running Shoe

£114.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£114.95

NIKE PEGASUS

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus running shoe has long been a favourite among runners, thanks to its ultra-responsive cushioning. The responsive technology helps you pick up the pace and focus on speed. The outsole of the Pegasus running shoe absorbs impact on contact for a soft, smooth transition with every step. Browse Air Zoom Pegasus styles for men, women and kids. Whether you need a no-tie shoe like the FLYEASE or water-repellant for the most challenging weather conditions, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus has a shoe for you. Shop all running shoes, clothes and gear so you are ready for your next run. Check out additional Zoom running shoes including Zoom Vomero, Zoom Elite, Zoom Odyssey and Zoom Structure.

 

Customise your ride with NIKEiD >>