NIKE FREE (64)

Designed to help your feet to move in a natural motion, Nike Free shoes enable your feet to move more freely than traditional athletic shoes. The deep flex grooves in the outsole enhance the natural range of motion, while a low-profile midsole delivers a natural feel during any type of workout. Try Nike Free running and training shoes for natural movement in any direction. Find Nike Free shoes for men, women, and kids or browse all Nike shoes.

Customise your Nike Free shoes with NIKEiD >>

