ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

NIKE FREE (64)

From running and training to everyday wear, Nike Free trainers allow your foot to move more naturally than ever before. They provide just enough support and cushion to help you get through the day, cover any distance and complete even the toughest gym workouts.

Sort By:
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95
4 Colours

Hurley Phantom Free Motion

Men's Sandal

£50.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dynamo Free Print

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
2 Colours


(17)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95
2 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95
3 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2018

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2018

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
2 Colours


(8)
Widths Available

Nike FI Impact 2

Men's Golf Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour


(8)

Nike FI Impact 2

Men's Golf Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

NikeLab Free RN Commuter 2017 Gyakusou

Men's Running Shoe

£95
1 Colour


(4)

Nike SB Nyjah

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
10 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
8 Colours


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95 £99.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free RN 2017

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95 £24.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£52.95 £39.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£52.95 £39.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £34.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £39.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£69.95 £66.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£69.95 £66.97
1 Colour

Hurley Phantom Free Elite

Men's Slide

£67.95 £38.47
2 Colours

Hurley Phantom Free

Men's Sandal

£50.95 £31.47
10 Colours


(19)

Nike Free RN 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
10 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£105 £73.47
4 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Free RN Distance 2

Women's Running Shoe

£105 £73.47
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£70 £48.97
8 Colours


(31)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£120 £83.97
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Premium

Men's Running Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
6 Colours


(17)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £34.97
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Premium

Women's Running Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
2 Colours

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Utility

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Younger Kids' Running Shoe

£47.95 £31.47
8 Colours


(5)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Toddler Shoe

£37.95 £24.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Utility

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Younger Kids' Running Shoe

£47.95 £31.47
3 Colours


(21)

Nike Free TR 7

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £59.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free TR 7 Metallic

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
3 Colours


(21)

Nike Free TR 7

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Free TR Flyknit 2

Women's Bodyweight Training, Workout Shoe

£114.95 £79.97
1 Colour

Nike Free TR 7 Reflect

Women's Training Shoe

£92.95 £64.97
1 Colour

Nike Free TR 7 Selfie

Women's Training Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
2 Colours

Nike Free Trainer 7 Premium

Women's Bodyweight Training, Workout Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(18)

Nike Free Trainer V7

Men's Bodyweight Training, Gym Shoe

£89.95 £59.47
2 Colours


(18)

Nike Free Trainer V7

Men's Bodyweight Training, Gym Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike FI Impact 2

Women's Golf Shoe

£94.95 £62.97

NIKE FREE SHOES

Designed to help your feet to move in a natural motion, Nike Free shoes enable your feet to move more freely than traditional athletic shoes. The deep flex grooves in the outsole enhance the natural range of motion, while a low-profile midsole delivers a natural feel during any type of workout. Try Nike Free running and training shoes for natural movement in any direction. Find Nike Free shoes for men, women, and kids or browse all Nike shoes.

 

Customise your Nike Free shoes with NIKEiD >>