ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
0603_free_tr_pwh_change_shoe_wmn.jpg

RUN ANY WAY
YOU WANT Find the perfect Nike free style for the way you run.

Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

NIKE FREE RUNNING SHOES (40)

Sort By:
1 Colour


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95
2 Colours


(17)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95
2 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2018

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95
3 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2018

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
8 Colours


(55)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
10 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
8 Colours


(31)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£120 £83.97
8 Colours


(5)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
10 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£105 £73.47
4 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Women's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Free RN Distance 2

Women's Running Shoe

£105 £73.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Premium

Men's Running Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Premium

Women's Running Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
10 Colours


(19)

Nike Free RN 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£70 £48.97
6 Colours


(17)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Utility

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Utility

Women's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £34.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £39.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95 £34.97
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free RN 2017

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95 £24.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Younger Kids' Running Shoe

£47.95 £31.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Younger Kids' Running Shoe

£47.95 £31.47
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Toddler Shoe

£37.95 £24.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

£124.95 £99.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£69.95 £66.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£69.95 £66.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Younger Kids' Running Shoe

£62.95 £46.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Younger Kids' Running Shoe

£62.95 £46.97
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£52.95 £39.47
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£52.95 £39.47

NIKE FREE RUNNING SHOES

Equip your feet with the dynamic flexibility, support and cushioning needed for the most grueling of runs with a pair of Nike Free running shoes. Designed with a runner's natural landing angle, pressure and position in mind, Nike Free running trainers can help give you a more weightless run. Nike Free running shoes are designed to expand, flex and contract with your foot during every step, from start to finish for a barefoot-like run. Nike Free running shoes are available in a variety of colours and models, like the Free RN and Free RN Flyknit. Shop Nike Free running shoes for men, women, boys and girls or shop all Nike running shoes.

 

Customise your ride with NIKEiD >>